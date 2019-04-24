Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, recently led the charge to change a long-standing custom in the United States Senate. With a sharply split partisan vote (only two Republicans voted no) the Senate altered the process – dating back to the Senate’s origin – that determines how confirmation takes place for political appointees. Both of Idaho’s senators voted to change the rules.
The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank noted that McConnell took just 33 minutes to change 213 years of Senate history. In today’s hyper-partisan Senate, deliberation has turned into dysfunction.
This isn’t the first time, of course, the Senate has broken with tradition and changed its rules. However, this most recent partisan decision did abandon one more of the norms of what was once called “the world’s greatest deliberative body.” Both parties have undoubtedly contributed to the decline of the Senate, but McConnell has done more than any Senate leader in history to diminish the body he leads. From denying so much as a hearing for the Supreme Court nominee of a Democratic president, to changing the rules to eliminate the tradition of home state senators signing off on judicial nominees, McConnell has become, as one historian has written, “the gravedigger of American democracy.”
The U.S. Senate has always been a place where the nation’s great – and not so great – political battles play out and the Senate has not always been a calm island of reason, far from it. Yet, when it has functioned as the Founders envisioned, the Senate has been a place where bipartisanship has flourished and compromise has prevailed. No longer.
Now almost all major issues are decided on strictly party-line votes. Partisan advantage, whether in confirming judges to lifetime appointments or demanding disclosure from the executive branch, seems to drive every major decision. The idea of the Senate as a check on executive overreach or as a co-equal power on foreign affairs seems laughably quaint.
In his important book, “The Last Great Senate,” Ira Shapiro chronicles the sad tale of Senate decline since 1980. In the Senate of the 1960s and ‘70s there were many partisan fights, debates over Civil Rights, Vietnam, Watergate and the excesses of the nation’s intelligence agencies, but there was also, as Shapiro writes, “mutual respect, tolerance of opposing views and openness to persuasion in the search of bipartisan solutions.” In short, the Senate worked before it didn’t.
Even farther back in history two remarkable western senators – Burton K. Wheeler of Montana and William E. Borah of Idaho, a Democrat and a Republican — forged a bipartisan coalition that defeated audacious presidential overreaching by President Franklin Roosevelt.
Early in 1937, fresh off a historic landslide that gave him a second term and a Senate occupied by 76 fellow Democrats, Roosevelt attempted to remake the U.S. Supreme Court. Certain that Democrats in Congress would support him, Roosevelt proposed to increase the size of the Supreme Court by six members in order to pack the Court with liberal judges likely to support his legislative program. The proposal was technically constitutional, but also in practice a severe violation of the concept of separation of powers. Wheeler said it was wrong, even un-American to “give to the executive the power to control the judiciary and Roosevelt’s move would increase the ‘dangers inherent in the concentration of power in any one branch of our government.’”
Wheeler not only opposed a president of his own party, he led the Senate opposition and Borah was an eager bipartisan partner. Together, the two western progressives rallied what turned out to be widespread opposition to FDR’s power grab and in the end, they prevailed overwhelmingly.
In the 1960s, Republicans and Democrats defeated a lengthy filibuster to pass the Civil Rights Act. Idaho Senator Frank Church worked with Republicans Clifford Case and John Sherman Cooper to end funding for the war in Vietnam. And, controversial as it was at the time, a bipartisan coalition in the Senate approved a treaty that returned sovereignty of the Panama Canal to the government of Panama. The dire warnings of the consequences in each case proved vastly overblown.
Imagine, if you can, such bipartisanship today. There was some Republican opposition to President Donald Trump’s recent declaration of a national emergency related to the U.S. border with Mexico, but few Republicans were willing to buck Trump’s presidential overreach. Even fewer spoke out against an act that directly diminishes the power of Congress to decide when and how to spend your tax dollars.
Operation of the Senate has gone from attention to major national problems marked by deliberation and compromise a generation ago to today’s regular political blood sport. No issue seems too small to twist for partisan advantage. Bipartisanship is as scarce as an Idaho sockeye salmon. The last time Congress approved all of its required appropriation bills on time was 1997 and Senate oversight of foreign policy – think of the tepid response to the Saudi-ordered killing of a Washington Post journalist – would make the Founders blush.
It doesn’t have to be this way, but fixing the dysfunction will require senators to truly put country before party and commit to upholding the institutional powers that make the Senate unique in our government. To make necessary changes, individual senators will have to do what Wheeler and Borah did in 1937. They will have to dare to be courageous.