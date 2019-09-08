Carrie: Odessa/Midlands, Texas; El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; Gilroy, California; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Aurora, Illinois; Sebring, Florida. These aren’t even all the mass shootings of 2019.
Fifty-three people died in U.S. mass shootings in August alone.
Jerry: Sadly…all we get from the Republicans in Congress are their “thoughts and prayers” for the victims and families.
Carrie: It’s obvious their “thoughts and prayers” aren’t solving anything. Clearly, it’s time to take action.
Jerry: According to the Aug. 29 poll by the highly respected Quinnipiac University Poll program, “Congress needs to do more to reduce gun violence say 72 percent of voters including 50 percent of Republicans, 93 percent of Democrats and 75 percent of Independents.”
Carrie: What are people saying Congress needs to do?
Jerry: The poll said 93 percent support universal background checks.
Carrie: That’s a no brainer.
Jerry: In addition, 82 percent support requiring a license to purchase a gun.
Carrie: We’re required to have a license to drive a car. Did you know more people die from guns than traffic accidents?
Jerry: And 80 percent support a “red flag” law.
Carrie: What’s a “red flag” law?
Jerry: “Red flag” laws vary from state to state. They allow law enforcement to remove guns from people deemed by courts to be a risk to themselves or others.
Carrie: How many people will actually go through the hassle of getting someone into court to hopefully prove they’re a menace in order to remove their guns?
Jerry: We already know domestic violence often leads to gun violence. Yet last year, the Idaho House of Representatives voted down a bill to remove guns from people convicted of domestic violence.
Carrie: Unbelievable.
Jerry: Back to the poll, 60percent support a ban on assault weapons including 37 percent of Republicans, 85 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Independents.
Carrie: Isn’t there a lot of controversy over how to define an assault weapon?
Jerry: According to the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban, “assault weapons are semi-automatic firearms with a large magazine of ammunition that were designed and configured for rapid fire and combat use.”
Carrie: Sadly that law expired in 2004. But according to NPR, mass shootings were down that decade compared to the decade before and decade after.
Jerry: Since then, the semi-automatic weapon with large capacity magazine has been the favorite of killers in some of the deadliest mass shootings such as Las Vegas, Nevada; Parkland, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Sutherland Springs, Texas; Newtown, Connecticut; etc.
Carrie: Here’s what I don’t understand. It’s illegal to possess a grenade or a bomb, but it’s OK to possess a semi-automatic with a large capacity magazine which, in a matter of seconds, can kill more people than a grenade.
Jerry: The 1934 National Firearms Act which was modified in 1968 and 1986 forbids people from owning “destructive devices” which includes grenades, bombs, mines and more. It also forbids citizens from owning fully automatic weapons manufactured after 1986.
Carrie: What about automatic weapons made before 1986?
Jerry: It’s extremely difficult to own one. Among the many requirements is a very extensive background check which can take over a year. You also have to get listed in a federal gun registry and notify the feds if you travel with your weapon outside your state. And good luck finding one for under $20,000.
Carrie: Congress should reinstate the ban on assault weapons. At the very least, shouldn’t the more rigorous automatic gun regulations be applied to the mass killer’s favorite weapon?
Jerry: The politicians tell us after every mass shooting, “it’s too soon to talk about gun control.”
Carrie: But for the victims of Odessa, Texas and so many other places, it’s too late.