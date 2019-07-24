It’s been said that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. I’ve found this to be true in my life, and I’ve reaped significant benefits by following this adage.
That’s why I want to take this column space to thank and laud Idaho Falls state Rep. Barb Ehardt, who is bravely doling out an ounce of prevention for our institutions of higher education. In case you missed it, Ehardt recently authored a letter to new BSU President Marlene Tromp outlining specific concerns about the school’s direction. That direction, as noted in a newsletter by interim President Martin Schimpf, puts BSU squarely on the path of adopting radical social justice policies that purport to foster fairness and equality but actually promote segregation and discrimination.
Sadly, many of our institutions of higher education are rotting from the inside out and nearly everyone is to blame. Students, coddled by well-meaning parents, can’t handle diversity of thought and disinvite controversial campus speakers — usually conservatives or libertarians. A good share of administrators and professors have abandoned intellectual integrity and have instead used their platforms to indoctrinate impressionable youngsters. And state lawmakers have largely abdicated their oversight role and allowed this nonsense to continue.
The results have been disastrous. On campuses nationwide, students riot when they don’t get their way on those controversial speakers or they demand safe spaces, complete with crayons, bubbles and pillows after an election doesn’t go their way. Academic achievement is an afterthought if it’s even a thought at all. In turn, that produces young adults who are anxious, depressed and not prepared for the challenges of life after college.
The warning bells ring constantly, yet many willfully ignore what is approaching a crisis situation. In 2016, for example, Payscale.com released an employer survey that laid bare the failure of America’s higher education system. According to the surveyed companies, more than 60 percent complained that new graduates “lacked critical thinking skills.” More than 55 percent of businesses said recent grads also lacked attention to detail. Some 44 percent complained about grads’ writing skills or lack thereof.
Colleges are failing and someone needs to comment on the emperor’s lack of attire. Enter Ehardt and the 27 conservatives who co-signed her letter. They stand ready to administer the ounce of prevention to ensure Boise State doesn’t become the next Berkley, Middlebury or Boulder.
“Like many of my colleagues, I believe in higher education,” Ehardt wrote. “However, I don’t view the current direction of Boise State to be in the tradition of what higher education has been, or should be, in Idaho. As legislators, we will seek and support academic excellence that does not pursue social or political agendas or incur additional costs.”
Bravo to Ehardt and the other House members, including eastern Idaho Reps. Julianne Young, Chad Christensen and Bryan Zollinger, who still believe that universities should pursue critical thought and academic excellence, not indoctrination and segregation.