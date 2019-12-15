Carrie: You know what I like best about the holidays?
Jerry: The traffic on 17th Street? Overeating?
Carrie: Don’t be a Scrooge. It’s the time of year to really appreciate the good people in your life.
Jerry: You mean folks like the volunteers who worked so hard to get Medicaid expansion onto the ballot? For six years, the Legislature failed to come up with a solution to make affordable health care coverage available to 78,000 low-income people caught in the Medicaid gap.
Carrie: It was Reclaim Idaho, a nonprofit group of over 1,000 citizen volunteers, who solved a problem our Republican-controlled Legislature failed to deal with.
Jerry: How’s that?
Carrie: They knocked on thousands of doors and collected signatures from Idaho citizens who thought Medicaid expansion should be put on the voter ballot. The ballot initiative passed with an impressive 61 percent voting in favor of expanding Medicaid coverage for the working poor.
Jerry: Who led the effort in eastern Idaho?
Carrie: The Bonneville County leaders were Judy Schmidt, Melanie Edwards, Claudia Pine, Leslie Smith, Todd DeVries, Jim DeAngelis and Annette Harker. They organized over 150 volunteers who collected 4,507 valid signatures.
Jerry: I recently read a column by Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke claiming the signatures were gathered by paid workers funded by out of state interests.
Carrie: Speaker Bedke has his facts wrong. Ninety-six percent of the signatures were collected by unpaid volunteers.
Jerry: Indeed, I remember all the evenings you went out with your clipboard to knock on doors. If you got any money for that, I didn’t see any of it.
Carrie: Very funny.
Jerry: Surely the Reclaim Idaho volunteers throughout Idaho deserve our heartfelt thanks.
Carrie: Another local citizen deserving special thanks is Dr. Ken Krell. As an intensive care unit doctor, he witnessed, day after day, the suffering of people who couldn’t afford health care. By the time they saw Dr. Krell, they often were experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Jerry: At that point, it was very challenging to treat them, not to mention the enormous costs associated with the emergency room and ICU care, which we taxpayers had to cover.
Carrie: Dr. Krell wrote a series of newspaper columns about people caught in the Medicaid gap. He even went over to Boise and told our legislators, in no uncertain terms, that people were dying and more would die unless they acted.
Jerry: I remember they gaveled him down, but they couldn’t silence him. He continued his fight.
Carrie: I understand that over 46,000 Idahoans have already signed up for Medicaid expansion. That’s a lot of people whose lives will be improved by health care coverage.
Jerry: Since we are talking about health care, there’s somebody else we need to thank.
Carrie: Who’s that?
Jerry: Two of Idaho Falls’ most prominent citizens: Frank and Belinda VanderSloot and their fight against unethical medical debt collection practices.
Carrie: The VanderSloots became aware of this problem because one of Melaleuca’s employees got caught up in a legal action involving an unpaid medical bill. Her original $294 bill had ballooned to over $5,500 due to, as Mr. VanderSloot stated, “egregious medical debt collection practices.”
Jerry: When the story first broke, hundreds of people posted similar tales of being victimized by abusive medical debt collectors. Most cited Medical Recovery Services as the source of their woes. So the VanderSloots did something truly amazing. They put up a $1 million legal defense fund to help the victims.
Carrie: I am certain there are thousands of people in our community who join us in thanking the VanderSloots for defending those who can’t afford to defend themselves.
Jerry: As John F. Kennedy once said, “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”
Carrie and Jerry: Happy holidays, everyone.