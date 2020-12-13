Jerry: The holiday season is upon us, and, no thanks to the pandemic, there’s very little celebrating going on.
Carrie: This is certainly one year we’d all like to put behind us.
Jerry: I agree. But challenging times can also bring out the best in people. And there are some people I’d really like to thank.
Carrie: Who’s that?
Jerry: Let’s start with our medical professionals. They are working exhaustingly long hours and risking their lives to care for an increasing caseload of COVID-19 patients.
Carrie: A huge thank you to our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, medical technicians and support staff. Let’s also thank our brave hospital housekeepers who must clean every room once a COVID-19 patient leaves or passes away.
Jerry: I’d like to especially thank Dr. Ken Krell for raising his voice to implore people to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for wearing masks, social distancing, etc.
Carrie: I’d also like to thank the Eastern Idaho Public Health Board for mandating masks last July in Bonneville County. EIPH board chairman and Bonneville County Commissioner Bryon Reed did the right thing despite opposition from a very vocal and disruptive group of naysayers.
Jerry: Because I do the cooking and shopping, I’d like to thank the grocery store workers who check out customers and stock shelves. They put themselves at risk so the rest of us can put food on the table.
Carrie: And a special thanks to our teachers who are risking their lives so children don’t lose an entire year of education.
Jerry: For me, one of the bright spots of this holiday season has been Idaho Falls’ very own Secret Santa. This generous soul is giving hundreds of thousands of dollars directly to many local families facing hardship.
Carrie: Another behind the scenes hero is Chad Hammond who owns I.E. Productions. Early on in the pandemic, Chad contacted local civic organizations, such as Rotary, City Club, etc. and offered, at no charge, to make their programs available via online streaming. Thanks to Chad, many of us can stay tuned to community happenings and political candidate forums.
Jerry: Finally, I’d like to thank everyone who wears a mask and is doing their part to help minimize the virus spread.
Carrie: Unfortunately, not everyone is. One of the worst offenders is the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a radical right wing “charitable” organization. They are running an anti-mask campaign to discourage people from following government mandates addressing the pandemic.
Jerry: They say they strongly oppose government handouts. But that didn’t stop the Idaho Freedom Foundation from accepting $129,883 in federal stimulus funds this year. IFF says it’s a loan. Technically, that’s correct. But it’s super easy to get it totally forgiven by the feds.
Carrie: Too bad that government handout didn’t quite cover IFF President Wayne Hoffman’s $133,000 salary? According to Boise State Public Radio, five of their eight board members are affiliated with businesses that accepted over $2 million in federal stimulus funds.
Jerry: There’s nothing wrong with businesses accepting stimulus funds to keep employees on the payroll during a pandemic. But it seems hypocritical to say you oppose government handouts for others but accept them for yourself.
Carrie: Locally two companies affiliated with IFF board member Bryan Smith accepted $205,200 in handouts, oops, I mean, stimulus funds. They are Medical Recovery Services, a medical debt collections firm and Smith Driscoll Associates, a law firm specializing in debt collection. Also, BECO, Inc. and Phenix Construction together accepted $168,200 in government stimulus funds. They are affiliated with local IFF board member Doyle Beck.
Jerry: Clearly these folks are not easily embarrassed. As somebody once said, “Small government for thee but not for me.”