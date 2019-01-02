Each month at the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee meeting, we study principles of the Republican Party platform which identify our foundational beliefs. For clarity, we have begun comparing those principles with corresponding statements found in the Idaho Democratic Party platform. The comparison is stark, to say the least, as this example will illustrate.
The Republican Platform, Article 16, Law and Order with Justice, states the following in Section 3, Drug Use: “We recognize the dreadful consequences of drug and substance abuse in our society, and we call upon our national, state and local leaders to re-focus efforts to discourage drug use and rehabilitate drug users. We encourage all Idaho citizens, and their religious, civic, and community organizations, to be actively engaged in this effort.”
Republican principles recognize the great harm caused to the State of Idaho by citizens addicted to illegal drugs, and believe it takes a united effort of religious, civic and community leaders to discourage continued drug use. Conservatives seek to discourage drug use, including gateway drugs such as marijuana which lead to even more addictive substances. Down this path lies only dependency and death.
The Democratic Platform takes quite a different position in Section 13: “We Support the Legalization of Cannabis: We believe medical cannabis should be a legal and available treatment option. We believe recreational cannabis should be allowed for those 21 years of age and older. We believe all cannabis tax revenue should be directed to additional educational funding and infrastructure improvement in our state.”
The Democrats do not even try to hide their support of progressive policies favoring drug dependency and addiction. Democratic Party principles actually encourage the use of marijuana for recreation and invite the monetization of drug use to pay for education and to build roads. You will recognize this same liberal ploy from the arguments favoring racetracks and lotteries: “Think of the children and all the tax money to help education.”
If these sin taxes generate so much funding, why are we still asked every year to approve yet another school bond or supplemental levy? Where is all the lottery funding going?
As with every other revenue source — first abhorred, then endured, and then embraced — a tax on recreational marijuana will quickly become a funding source essential to the sacred cow of government education. When you hear the Dems complain about one-party control of state politics and that they do not get a seat at the policy table in Boise, remember that one of their policy goals is to get us all hooked to one more substance so that we will willingly pay a sin tax to legalize our addiction.
Idaho is what America used to be and conservative principles must be followed to keep it that way. There are good reasons to reject Democratic policies and the party which envisions citizens as addicted revenue sources for government schools. Stay tuned and we will give you more examples in future articles.