Gov. Brad Little, the time for bold, brave action is now. You have the opportunity to change the state for the better in immediate, dramatic fashion. Please, take full advantage of what the Legislature has given you.
Earlier this year, after a legislative spat between the Idaho House and Senate, the Legislature declined to re-authorize a bill that would have re-enacted all state agency regulations for fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1. That inaction means when the clock strikes midnight on June 30, 2019, all 8,200 pages of Idaho’s state agency regulations expire.
Now, governor, you have a choice to make. You’ve said there will be no “mischief” during this review process. I agree, any sort of shenanigans wouldn’t help the Idahoans who have to live under these regulations, which likely number in the hundreds of thousands.
While not tolerating mischief, I urge you to take bold, dramatic action to free Idahoans from onerous rules that hamper economic growth. You’ve cast yourself as an aggressive reformer of occupational licensure rules and laws that burden small businesses and entrepreneurs and conservatives applaud you for that.
This opportunity, which some are calling a regulatory reset, invites your administration to go a few steps further than what you had previously planned for your first term. Where? One option would allow you to drastically reshape and improve the Idaho education system, to the benefit of student learning.
In 2011, the state unwisely adopted Common Core regulations, which have since been shown to be less than effective in solving the woes that plague our education system. A handful of states never implemented the federal education standards and a few more have withdrawn from them. Most recently, Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis, also a first-term Republican executive, directed his state education machinery to repeal its Common Core standards.
Wouldn’t it be sweet to make Idaho the next state to leave Common Core? Wouldn’t it be incredible to let Idaho educators and parents rewrite the state’s education standards based on the needs of Idaho students? Truly, that’d be a marvelous development that could change the lives of innumerable Idaho pupils for decades to come. There exist myriad other possibilities. I, along with other conservatives, implore you to find job-killing regulations and throw them in the shredder.
You should also work with state lawmakers to make this review process, wherein every regulation is placed under the magnifying glass, more of a regular occurrence. Bloated regulations need to be trimmed from time to time, and I urge you and lawmakers to build something into state code that allows officials to do this every five years. That way all parties involved can have adequate time to prepare for the next reset.
Again, I implore you to take bold action now. You can cement your reformer status during your first year in office — if you slash the regulations that hurt Idaho families and small businesses.