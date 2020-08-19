Gov. Little seems to be a good man. He has done some good since his election, but on the pandemic issue, he is becoming a dictator.
I don’t use that word lightly. The term originates in ancient Rome, where during times of perceived crisis, their Senate would appoint a single administrator who could “dictate” decisive immediate action. This emergency administrator was called a dictator, and the practice contributed directly to Rome’s downfall from a representative republic into a tyrannical empire.
Our governor declared this current emergency unilaterally, granting himself wide-ranging authority beyond the normal bounds of our state Constitution. He picks and chooses through multiple sections of outdated code to decide what his own powers and responsibilities are during this time.
Finally, after five months, the governor has called our state Legislature into session, but he’s now demanding that they submit all bills to him first so that he can dictate what they can or can’t discuss in the special session. That is outrageous.
Idaho’s government is intentionally set up with a division of power between the separate branches. Our Constitution is crystal clear about the importance of the legislative, executive and judicial branches having separate responsibilities and independent authorities. The fearful instinct to seize control during a crisis is natural, but if Brad Little wanted to write law, he should have stayed in the Senate.
All of us understand the necessity of decisive action in the instant of an urgent emergency, but when it comes to government, freedom-loving Americans will always want to get back to regular constitutional order as quickly as absolutely possible. Five months is far too long. Government limits are crucial to human liberty, and ongoing unlimited emergency powers are unconstitutional. Throughout history, mankind has had the sad experience of learning that human disposition dictates: those who gain a little authority will almost always begin to practice unrighteous dominion. There will always be those willing to seize power in order to solve the next crisis, so people will always receive the government that they tolerate.
As a society, we deal with new issues all the time. It’s normal for our elected legislators to write the laws addressing a new issue and the governor to carry out those legitimate laws. Resorting to dictatorship for the duration of the current pandemic sets a dangerous new precedent.
Our representatives in eastern Idaho need to stand up and strongly oppose this overreach. They are not subservient to the executive branch. The governor’s job is to carry out their legislative will — not the other way around.
All Idahoans who care about liberty should seek the end of emergency powers. Our elected representatives should be assertive in their duty to legislate on all critical topics — including the need to rein in the executive branch. Our Governor should get back to being a good man who directs his administration to carry out the will of the Legislature instead of attempting to dictate to the Legislature and his constituents. If he does not agree, he will be a one-term governor.