Earlier this month, Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter accused the State Board of Education’s executive director and the Legislature’s “go-to” member on education budgets of deceit.
Said Otter: Matt Freeman, the state board’s top administrator, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who steers K-12 funding through the budget panel, had attempted to “circumvent the state’s procurement laws” to the benefit of a losing bidder.
Countered the state board: “There was absolutely no intent, nor any attempts to circumvent state purchasing laws.”
Said Horman: “I was doing my job as an engaged legislator throughout this process to just see that the funds were being wisely spent. And in light of a number of contract problems that have happened under this administration, it’s important for legislators to ask a lot of questions.”
Sure, such a bare-knuckle squabble makes for good political theater.
The problem with such heated arguments is that you’re inevitably drawn toward asking: Who’s right?
That’s entirely the wrong question.
Here’s the right one:
Idaho’s procurement process is supposed to look out for the taxpayer and deliver a fair result. In this case, it got botched. Why?
A neutral third party — call it an inspector general — would look there.
Thanks to state politicians who have rejected virtually any outside review of themselves, Idaho has no such office.
So it’s left to journalists, such as Idaho Education News’ Clark Corbin, to sift through the public record.
Corbin helped establish this timeline:
Spring 2017 — Lawmakers appropriated $1 million toward obtaining software that would enable the state to evaluate teachers as required under the career ladder system.
The state’s purchasing department put out a request for proposals and received seven bids. Among them was Silverback Learning Solutions of Meridian, which already served some school districts in Idaho. Silverback submitted a $1.7 million proposal.
Pennsylvania-based Frontline Education said it could do the same job for $490,000. It won the bid.
August — The deadline for deploying the software came and went.
Sept. 13 — With the school year well underway, Freeman argued it would be too late to activate the software until “deep into the first semester after teacher observations and evaluations have already commenced. ...”
He asked that the contract be canceled and that the money either be returned to the state or distributed to the local school districts.
Oct. 10-11 — In a series of emails, Freeman and state board staffers noted that the State Department of Education had discontinued a similar project with Frontline several years earlier because of software and customer service problems.
Oct. 23 — At Otter’s insistence, Freeman dropped his resistance to Frontline and signed an internal document to proceed with the RFP.
Nov. 1 — Nine days after Freeman consented to the governor’s directive, Otter issued his letter of rebuke to the state board and Horman. Curiously, he then sent it to as many as 24 other members of the Legislature.
As of last week, Corbin reported, the contract had yet to be finalized.
This is not the first fouled-up state contract on Otter’s watch. The governor’s first Department of Administration director, Mike Gwartney, so mangled the massive Idaho Education Network contract that the state got tangled up in court and forfeited millions.
It’s unclear how many additional millions of dollars Idaho lost hiring out the management of its Idaho Correctional Center to Corrections Corporation of America — before the state assumed management of the prison.
Against that backdrop, former state Rep. John Rusche, D-Lewiston, called for the creation of an IG office to sift through whistleblower complaints, disgruntled employees or even citizen inquiries. Rusche contended an IG could get to the bottom of these disputes early enough to save the state time and money from protracted lawsuits.
An Idaho Legislature content to police itself refused.
But for the sake of argument, imagine where Idaho might be today had lawmakers listened to Rusche. Rather than focusing on the governor, the state board or Horman, the IG would be looking out for the people who matter most — those who could end up paying for all of this. — M.T.