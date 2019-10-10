We all likely remember our first day of school. When I walked into the first-grade room in my rural South Dakota school, I joined a game of finding our assigned seats by recognizing our names on paper nameplates on the shiny wooden desks. I spotted my name right away, “Pat,” but it was complicated by other letters. After all of the other kids were seated, I was left standing. My nameplate said “Patricia,” which I was never called at home and, therefore, didn’t practice writing. I thought it was probably a variation of my name, but I was so intent on my name being spelled exactly right that I chided my teacher for her imprecision — and was promptly ordered to my desk.
Idaho and South Dakota are two of only four states that allocate zero funding for pre-K education while Idaho’s neighboring states spend millions on state-funded pre-K. Oklahoma, similar to Idaho in many ways, in 1998 approved funding for universal, voluntary, high-quality pre-K as a grade level in its school funding formula, and now 75 percent of the state’s 4-year-olds attend a pre-K program. Only 32 percent of Idaho’s 4-year-olds attend pre-K, the lowest percentage of any state. Only 25 percent of Idaho’s low-income and 17 percent of Latino children attend pre-K programs.
Experts point to the social and educational benefits of pre-K and its return on the dollar because strong pre-K programs improve early grade success — an indicator of success through high school, higher college attendance, higher earnings and lower incarceration rates. Pre-K programs also are a sort of equalizer: while they help all kids, they help the kids most who need it most — lower-income, disadvantaged and dual-language kids. Pre-K programs also provide intervention before the age of 6 when 90 percent of cognitive development occurs.
A 2018 statewide poll conducted in Idaho for the Association for the Education of Young Children found a supermajority of Idahoans support state funding for pre-K education — 76 percent of all voters and 80 percent of all parents of kids 5 and younger. While 55 percent of parents said they couldn’t afford pre-K, 76 percent said their kids would attend state-funded pre-K, and 80 percent said quality pre-K helps kids succeed and Idaho develop a qualified and educated workforce.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, former Gov. Butch Otter, and Gov. Little have never requested state funding for pre-K education. Gov. Little has set K–3 as a priority, but with no focus on pre-K. Ybarra has made available a basic literacy digital app, “Smarty Ants,” free to parents of 4-year-olds.
While something, this a far cry from effective, high-quality programs. Idaho forfeits an average of $10.6 million annually in federal matching funds given to states with at least some state-funded pre-K.
