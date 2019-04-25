One of the greatest short-term motivators out there is fear.
Want a certain political result? Get out there and tell everyone your opponent kills babies and plans to take away airplanes. It doesn’t matter that such claims are as ridiculous as they are false. These untrue claims keep us from having real discussions about what’s actually happening and are designed as bludgeons to turn us against our neighbors.
Indeed, there are times a healthy fear is required. We just went through a session where our so-called representatives and leaders spent weeks attempting to further curtail our constitutional right to a ballot initiative and refused to listen to hours of testimony from constituents. We watched as legislators, happily accepting year-round health coverage for doing work for only part of the year, placed expensive and unnecessary burdens on some of the most vulnerable of our citizens.
Unfortunately, many of our “representatives,” if you take a look at the records, receive dark money from out of state. They let predatory lenders write bills designed to restrict our rights. And, on one memorable occasion, our “leaders” banned anyone from taking pictures of them supposedly doing the people’s business. They didn’t want images of what our “representatives” actually stood for getting around.
Our “leaders” like to tout what a good job they’re doing for us. But are they really? They broke their own rules to bring bad bill after bad bill up for the vote. In some cases, they dispensed with public hearings altogether in attempts to rush poor legislation through the process. We have “leaders” who seem to have forgotten that we elected them to lead us — not to rule us.
They would prefer us to turn to our neighbors and yell at them about things that aren’t even happening. Despite their wishes, though, I like to think that Idahoans are looking around, recognizing our real, honest-to-goodness problems and hoping for leaders ready to work on solutions. We’re ready for true leadership, not incoherent yelling about the “other.”
According to a Pew analysis using information from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, from 2017 to 2018, Idaho had the lowest change in per capita personal income after inflation of all the Western states. Additionally, we have the lowest per capita personal income of all the Western states. While so-called leaders tout the economy, they fail to mention that Idaho families aren’t seeing the gains.
How can we help Idaho families? Well, better education, starting with pre-K, could be a big help. A more equitable education funding formula would be a step in the right direction. Improved technology infrastructure would go a long way toward empowering communities, rural and urban alike. Access to affordable healthcare, better wages, quality of life through access to public lands and other items are all high on Idahoans’ list of what they want our legislators to work on. Instead, our legislators worked overtime, wasting the equivalent of a teacher’s salary per day to focus mainly on punishing us.
Hope is the main way to counteract irrational fear. And that’s what I’m looking for right now. Hope that the voters will look at the people running for office, review the track record of the incumbents and choose true leaders who are ready to work with their constituents rather than fight with them.