Carrie: Today is one of my favorite days of the year.
Jerry: Why’s that?
Carrie: It’s “Idaho Gives.”
Jerry: Remind me what it’s about?
Carrie: It’s Idaho’s 24-hour statewide giving day to your favorite nonprofit(s). And it’s all done online until midnight tonight. I think there are over 600 charities participating across the state. Here in eastern Idaho, over 50 are involved. They range from local animal shelters and the arts to soup kitchens, environmental groups, education and the zoo.
Jerry: How does it work?
Carrie: Using your computer, tablet or smartphone, go to www.idahogives.org. If you know which group(s) you’d like to help, type in their name and a page will pop up explaining what they need. The page will also have a place where you can make a donation with your credit card.
Jerry: Suppose I don’t know which nonprofit I want to help?
Carrie: If you don’t have anyone special in mind, you can search for groups by city/town or by “cause” like animals, seniors, veterans, etc.
Jerry: Is there a minimum one has to give?
Carrie: $10 is the minimum but give as much as you like. For example, $10 pays for immunization for a rescued dog or cat at the Snake River Animal Shelter. And $25 will buy 100 meals at Community Food Basket or a gallon of paint for Habitat for Humanity.
Jerry: Do enough folks donate to make this worthwhile?
Carrie: Last year, nearly 11,000 donors gave almost $1.4 million.
Jerry: What’s this year’s goal?
Carrie: $1.7 million. That would be almost $1 for every Idahoan.
Jerry: Do you really think everyone will donate?
Carrie: Of course not! But we have some fun ways to entice them.
Jerry: Like how?
Carrie: Prize money!
Jerry: I get to win a prize?
Carrie: No. But if you donate to a charity, it will increase their chances of winning a cash prize. For example, during different times of the day, donor names are randomly drawn. Whichever charity they gave to can get an extra $250 to $1,000, depending on the time of day.
Jerry: Sounds like “gambling for giving” to me. I’m liking this even better now.
Carrie: There’s more! Nonprofits which attract the most donors get cash prizes up to $1,500. When you go onto the Idaho Gives website, you’ll see scoreboards showing how many donors have given to each nonprofit so far.
Jerry: Whose brilliant idea was this?
Carrie: It was started seven years ago by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, the statewide association of nonprofits. I served on their Board of Directors from 2011-2017. Major sponsors of Idaho Gives are Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho National Lab and Regence.
Jerry: Like I’ve said once before, “Philanthropy makes us better people. It helps you become the kind of person your dog thinks you are!”