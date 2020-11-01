I listened to the voters and your desire for Medicaid expansion. I then voted for the only bill that came before us, S1204. But between the Post Register and my opponent, you wouldn’t know that. My opponent is categorically wrong in stating that I didn’t vote for this. But false narratives don’t seem to matter much when it comes to Democrats, the Democratic Party and Nancy Pelosi.
Like most people in District 33, I had concerns about expanding Medicaid. We all wanted our community to thrive and to receive health care benefits. I recognized that after the Affordable Health Care Act was passed, health care was no longer affordable and in many instances, less accessible. We absolutely needed to do more to help people in need, but we also needed to do it in a smart, financially sustainable manner. I worried that without some limits, those for whom Medicaid was originally designed would no longer receive the services or they would be drastically reduced, as has occurred in many other states.
Reclaim Idaho promulgated a false narrative that is only now beginning to show in the numbers. We were told that only 60,000 would sign up for Medicaid if expanded. But we are almost 50% above those numbers. Soon we will have 90,000 enrolled in Medicaid Expansion. These numbers and the associated costs aren’t even close to what our community was told. That was my concern from the beginning. I wanted an honest conversation, and we did not receive it from Reclaim Idaho, a true George Soros special interest group.
I am not ashamed to say that I believe the goal of social welfare programs should be to help people so that they no longer need these programs. It’s not a handout; it’s a hand up. The voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. I respected that vote. The Legislature could have come in two months later and repealed what the voters passed. We did not. And I would not have supported that even if others had tried. What I did support were measures to make the implementation of expansion easier. We needed waivers from the federal government to do expansion properly, and that is part of why the Legislature was forced to act.
As a Legislature, we were also able to do what the special interest group Reclaim Idaho failed to do — include mental health services in the expansion. To me, this is one of the biggest wins for our community. We also made it possible to ensure that people who newly qualified for Medicaid would not be forced to leave their private health insurance, a huge win. And, yes, we put requirements on healthy, able-bodied people to have to work or volunteer a minimum amount of hours a week. For all of us who work hard at our jobs, this was the right thing to do.
As I view Miranda’s statements about me on other issues, there is a pattern that repeats itself: misrepresent the truth, go down rabbit holes of false narratives and confuse the people. I’ll gladly stand on my votes just as I stood with my Republican colleagues 99% of the time against the Democrats. But the hateful rhetoric of even our local Democrats, including Travis Oler, who is using falsehoods and a smear campaign against Julianne Young and decided to include me, is despicable. I won’t do that. But you know that because you know me. I will remain true to the very principles on which I first ran. I will remain true to our Republican principles. Most importantly, I will remain true to our Constitution.