The recent Republican State Party convention allowed delegates to propose changes to the party platform, rules and to pass resolutions intended to influence legislators. Proposals from Bonneville County included amending the preamble of the party platform to recognize that America is an exceptional country, unlike any country that has ever existed on earth. Bonneville County also proposed a rule change to assure proper approval before the distribution of funds by regions, which are divisions of the state party. Each of these proposals was accepted by the convention delegates.
I was inspired to propose a resolution establishing Idaho’s unequivocal support for the state of Israel. This resolution was unanimously approved in the Resolutions Committee and overwhelmingly approved on the convention floor, with minor modifications. While the resolution itself was important, Idaho’s own self-interests will also be served by the application of its principles. Let me explain why this resolution is so important to both Israel and Idaho.
The modern state of Israel, like the USA, is a country born from the aspiration for freedom and stands out among Middle Eastern nations as a beacon of democracy and humanity. Beyond our mutual strategic interests, Israel is likewise an exceptional country that shares our most essential values. It is the only country in the Middle East where freedom of speech and freedom of religion are found.
The importance of Israel was recently highlighted when the United States recognized Jerusalem as the eternal and indivisible capital of the Jewish state, and President Trump’s 2017 decision to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem was in fulfillment of the U.S. law enacted over 20 years ago. Jerusalem is an amazing place and without doubt the true capital of the state of Israel.
The resolution passed by the Republican convention affirmed America’s commitment to Israel’s security and to ensure that Israel maintains a qualitative military edge over any and all adversaries. Delegates supported Israel’s right and obligation to defend itself against terror attacks upon its people and against alternative forms of warfare being waged upon it legally, economically and culturally. The resolution recognized that the United States seeks to assist in the establishment of comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East, to be negotiated by those in the region.
After the resolution passed on the convention floor, many delegates came up to me and thanked Bonneville County Republicans for proposing this important resolution. I also believe that God will take notice of the passage of this Resolution. In Genesis 12:3, God covenanted with Abraham, the father of Israel, that God would “bless them that bless thee and curse him that curse thee.”
Idaho Republicans seek to bless the state of Israel that we may be worthy of the blessings of God upon Idaho in this most difficult time. As Republicans, we invite you to pray for Israel and for Idaho, that the COVID-19 pestilence we are now enduring may be lifted by the merciful God of both Jew and Gentile.