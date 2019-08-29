Why are we so afraid of Common Core standards?
The other evening, I attended a public hearing on Idaho’s education standards. The subject most on attendees’ minds was the use of Common Core standards.
As the evening progressed my mother, a teacher, kept whispering, “That’s not core, that’s curriculum,” and, “That’s not core, that’s testing.”
As my mom, and many other teachers I know, have pointed out on numerous occasions, Idaho’s core standards don’t come with a prescribed curriculum. My mom’s example: Kindergarteners should know their ABCs by the end of the year.
For each grade, Idaho’s core standards reflect where children should be. However, how school districts and teachers get students there is up to them. School districts across the state have leeway to use the curricula they choose, and individual teachers can adapt lessons to make them work better for their classrooms.
Specific curricula and lesson plans are not the same as the standards. The core standards are merely measures of where students are expected to be at a grade level.
The testing our state uses, the lesson plans and curricula chosen and how school districts handle and incorporate special education needs, are all separate issues that won’t be solved merely by repealing the current core standards. Issues of professional development, our state’s teacher shortage and the graduation rate won’t magically disappear by getting rid of current core standards.
As Idahoans, we still have the flexibility to choose whether to keep the standards (the point of the hearing) and if we keep to the standards, our school districts still have the flexibility to choose their own methods of reaching those standards.
But even now, our current standards, while some decry them as “outside control,” aren’t reflective of other states. I know. We moved from Utah, a common core state, to Pennsylvania, another common core state. My son was able to transition relatively smoothly from Utah to Pennsylvania. There were aspects of schooling in Pennsylvania that were more challenging but being up to the core standards allowed him to perform well.
When we moved to Idaho, we discovered that he was almost an entire academic year ahead of his peers. Many of the things he learned as a sixth-grader in Pennsylvania were repeated in seventh grade here. Idaho’s version of the standards obviously isn’t forcing us to stay in line with other states.
If Idaho core standards were really being forced on us by other states, my son wouldn’t have essentially repeated his sixth-grade academic experience as a seventh-grader. He would have been on to the next step.
We aren’t being forced into anything by having core standards. In fact, I wonder what, if anything, would replace the minimum Idaho core standards we already have. What dire educational needs are we neglecting while we remain distracted over a debate on whether our kids should know their ABCs when they leave kindergarten?