No two people think exactly alike on any topic.
No matter how much you have in common with someone — due to upbringing, religion, professed political party or experience — there’s bound to be something you disagree on.
Would you let some of these disagreements keep you from moving forward, though?
Focusing only on what divides us doesn’t leave a lot of room for discussion on what unites us. As Idahoans, I think there’s a lot more that unites us than divides us. In many cases, we agree with our neighbors on most things. Sometimes, the road we follow to get to end results is different, but in general, we have the same values.
Idahoans are, by and large, compassionate people who want to help others help themselves. We know that our neighbors sometimes need a hand up, and we know that we don’t always have access to the resources we need. That’s one of the biggest reasons, I think, that Proposition 2 passed so overwhelmingly.
In addition to healthcare issues, as Idahoans, we agree about the importance of education. We know that we need to attract and retain talented educators. We also know that there are many different career and education paths that our children can follow. Increasingly, too, we recognize the importance of early childhood education and that we might need to put our money where our mouths are if we want the best for our children and our economy.
We’re also avid outdoorspeople. Even folks who don’t go camping and hiking all the time seem to have a connection to nature. We live in a beautiful place. Ammon’s lovely park with splash pad and the project to beautify and expand the Greenbelt are both great examples of how our community can connect to nature and enjoy these amenities that improve our quality of life.
Finally, we’re definitely skeptical of outsiders. The idea that big-time Texas billionaires can come to Idaho and close forest roads and limit access to shared public lands offends our long-standing traditions. We’ll welcome new Idahoans, but we see no reason to let others shut us out of our own land.
Focusing on these shared values is what will take us forward as a community and as a state. While we’ll need to make compromises along the way, and differences will crop up, in the end, it’s important to remember that We the People have more in common with each other than we have differences.
Our shared values should be our focus, as we work together for an even brighter future for Idaho.