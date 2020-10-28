As the COVID-19 pandemic marches relentlessly forward, several facts have become established. First and most importantly many cases are asymptomatic. That allows these people to go about their normal business while unknowingly spreading the virus. Secondly, transmission is predominantly from airborne droplets produced from people’s mouths as they speak, sing or breathe with their mouth open. These two well-established facts taken together are largely responsible for the rapid spread of this deadly pandemic.
My opinion is that not wearing a mask during this pandemic prior to the availability of an effective vaccine is playing Russian roulette with the lives of those who are at risk, including those the person loves. This is either ignorance or stupidity.
However, the risk from the current pandemic pales in comparison to the risk from global warming brought on by our profligate destruction of the earth’s environment.
Carbon dioxide is emitted in huge quantities and absorbs far more heat than air without carbon dioxide. This is due to the fact that carbon dioxide is a more complex molecule than the oxygen and nitrogen molecules that make up the vast majority of the atmosphere. Consequently, when the sun goes down, residual heat is retained and thus the climate is warmer the next day. Over the years the Earth’s mechanisms for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere have either been destroyed, such as the Earth’s forests, or saturated, like the Earth’s oceans.
As this extra heat gradually melts the polar ice caps, the Earth’s oceans rise in addition to becoming more acidic from all the carbon dioxide they absorb. While it is difficult to predict just how high the oceans will rise when all the ice caps have melted, there will be at least 20 feet of rising and perhaps much more.
Under the best conditions, many of the world’s coastal cities will be underwater, while under the worst conditions all will be, with the exception of those with very steep elevation gains.
At the same time, the oceans will be more acidic and thus the fisheries would be suffering and thus unlikely to provide the food that so many people rely on.
While we have these two disastrous conditions playing out, one with a likely duration of a few years, and the other that will just keep marching relentlessly onward, we have a “flat earther” in the White House who denies that they present any serious problems. He calls the nations and the world’s leading scientists fools for making these predictions.
In reality, he is the fool. One hundred years from now, his descendants may well be making a living giving scuba tours of Trump Tower.