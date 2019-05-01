There is no dispute that we face a crisis at the border. Every day thousands of non-U.S. citizens steal access to our country, seeking rights and freedoms available only in America.
The Idaho Republican Party Platform, Article XVII, Section 4 contains our belief that securing the national border must be a priority for our country. Our primary concern is the growing refusal of newly arrived immigrants to accept our culture and learn the language of their new home. They demand rights but refuse to accept the responsibilities of citizenship.
Too often we see protesters yelling in Spanish while waving a Mexican or Nicaraguan or Guatemalan or Honduran flag. Refusal to become part of their new culture, especially learning the language, has ramifications long into the future. Immigration without assimilation is invasion.
The Democratic Party Platform, Section 13, demands comprehensive and compassionate immigration reform but provides no plan for reaching either goal. The Democrats’ standard argument favoring immigration is the need for additional workers in service industries “to do the work Americans won’t do.“
Our nation’s birthrate has declined to a point where we no longer replace the aging baby boomers who are approaching retirement in ever-increasing numbers. Where are all the workers who in prior generations began their employment experiences in entry-level agriculture jobs and food service? The declining birth rate results directly from our acceptance of elective abortion and the resulting 60 million Americans who were never born.
Republicans believe human life begins at conception and is protected by the inalienable rights endowed by our Creator along with the fundamental right to life and shall not be infringed upon (Republican Platform, Preamble).
Republicans support the sanctity of life from conception to natural death and the rights of the unborn child. We oppose partial birth abortion and support legislation to abolish this practice (Platform, Article XIV, Section 3).
Because you believe these principles, down deep in your heart, you are one of us. While the Democratic party claims to believe, “Our children will lead Idaho together and make Idaho strong,” they don’t support that child’s basic right to be born whole, rather than in pieces, torn from the womb and discarded.
Think what great things would have been accomplished by those millions of unborn citizens who would now be in the workforce, raising children, paying taxes, loving and living the American dream. They would be inventing, painting, sculpting, writing, composing, singing, legislating — all talents which make America exceptional. Most important they would be voting very differently from immigrants in sanctuary cities and Democratic-Party-controlled states now drowning in debt.
Because of abortion, we are a different, weaker nation and another people seeks to displace our culture and dilute our freedoms. Next time you hear Democrats screaming for the right to abortion on demand, think about the rights of the unborn and grieve for the loss of so many of our fellow citizens.
Every Democrat is alive today only because their mother chose not to exercise the abortion rights their child now demands.