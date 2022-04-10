Sen. Kevin Cook is a legislator for District 30
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
I am passionate about providing greater educational opportunities for Idaho kids, and believe legislation passed this session is a step in the right direction. The Legislature provided money and training to help teachers diagnose and treat dyslexia earlier. $47 million was invested in early literacy for our K-3rd graders. Also, a new grant program was created that will give parents the ability to take charge of education expenses.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I didn’t have a single constituent ask me for income tax relief, but we passed a bill to do just that. Meanwhile, I did receive many requests for property tax relief. Legislation was passed that will offer some property tax relief, but I believe we need to do more.
The public defense bill should provide close to $34 million in county property tax relief. New legislation closed a loophole that will no longer allow more than one homeowner’s exemption, which should offset some of the property tax. The circuit breaker was raised that will give property tax relief to some of our senior citizens.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
A. Create legislation that would allow the counties and Cities to have a better view into what taxes are being collected in their area. This will allow for better decision making when it comes to tax relief.
B. Rewrite the K-12 public school transportation formula.
C. Help non-college bound students graduate from high school with a skill or trade, prepared to enter the work force.
D. The state Medicaid budget was set at $4 billion this year. That is an $800 million dollar increase over last year, that is not sustainable. I will be working to better understand Medicaid, where the money is going, how it is spent, and how to get control of this budget.
Rep. Gary Marshall is a legislator for District 30A.
Did Not Respond.
Rep. Wendy Horman is a legislator for District 30B.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Empowering Parents, S1255, was the most important bill I sponsored this session. It put $50 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds directly into the hands of families to customize their children’s education. From technology devices, tutoring, sports fees, music lessons, $1000 grants are available to public and non-public school students starting with those families whose adjusted gross income is below $60,000, and then to others until the funds are gone. Parents are the most important influence in their child’s education and this bill puts them in the driver’s seat to tailor their children’s education to their unique needs. Check https://boardofed.idaho.gov/ for the application coming soon.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
A failure to enact significant property tax relief was the 2022 session’s biggest miss.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
Our outdated public school and higher education funding formulas continue their march toward obsolescence, crumbling under the weight of almost three decades of change. James Clear wrote in Atomic Habits, “You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems.” One of the enduring lessons I will leave the COVID era with is that systems are meant to serve individuals, not the other way around. Uniformity and standardization should never prevent us from personalizing every student’s learning experience. It’s past time to focus more on outcomes than inputs, people more than programs and students more than systems.