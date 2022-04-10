Sen. Steve Bair is a legislator for District 31.
He took a leave of absence before the session started and chose Julie VanOrden to replace him.
Rep. David Cannon is a legislator for District 31A.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
I feel good about the 2022 Legislative Session. We made significant investments in infrastructure that will pay off as Idaho continues to grow. We made historic investments in education — including passing legislation to allow school district employees an opportunity to opt in to the Idaho state employee insurance coverage. (Failing to achieve this last year was my “biggest disappointment” from last year.) But what I am proudest of is tax relief/reform. HB 436 brings income taxes and corporate taxes down to 6% (from 6.5%) and authorizes a $350M tax rebate to Idaho taxpayers.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
While I am proudest of tax relief/reform, my “biggest disappointment” of the Session is failing to accomplish even more tax relief/reform (particularly in terms of simplification) in the property tax arena. We did pass some property tax relief/reform legislation, including HB 735 which eliminates the Charity and Indigent Fund Levy from Idahoans’ property taxes, placing financial responsibility for public defense on the State. But, in my opinion, property taxes in Idaho are too difficult to understand.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I feel like both the juvenile justice system and the criminal justice system in Idaho are evolving. I plan to be involved in bringing smart innovations to those systems. Property tax reform is inherently difficult for a state legislature. The State of Idaho neither collects property tax nor spends property tax revenue. Rather, property taxes are collected — and the revenues spent — by literally hundreds of taxing districts across the state. Despite the challenges inherent in property tax reform, I am committed to reform that brings tax relief — and as importantly, simplicity—to Idaho property owners.
Rep. Julianne Young is a legislator for District 31B.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
I carried legislation extending the sunset on liability immunity legislation which ensures that schools and businesses continue to operate without fear of frivolous lawsuits related to the spread of coronavirus. I also carried legislation providing for a post-election audit of paper ballots by our secretary of state. A third significant piece of legislation gave future Idaho adoptees access to their birth records. These bills represent the culmination of multiple sessions of work and improve life for Idaho citizens by protecting our ability to do business, increasing confidence and integrity in elections, and providing Idaho adoptees with access to important personal records.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
Critical issues I worked on, all of which passed the Idaho House, include legislation ensuring that residents in residential care centers are not isolated and have in-person visitation with immediate family members, legislation strengthening and appropriately protecting the legal standing of individuals requesting religious exemptions to vaccine mandates, and key legislation protecting continuity of care and expanding access to interstate mental and behavioral telehealth care. Key stake-holders in these issues, including residential care owners and medical care provider associations were supportive of the proposed legislative action. Unfortunately, these important issues were stalled in the Senate for various reasons.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I look forward to continued work on issues important to Idaho families including: protections for freedom of association for Idaho patients and residents in care settings, medical freedom and access to care, protections for first and second amendment rights (including freedom of speech and religion and the right to bear arms), fiscal responsibility and restraint, government transparency, the opportunity for Idaho businesses and farmers to contract and conduct business free from unnecessary government interference, the reduction of property tax burdens, and other constituent services. It is a pleasure to serve.