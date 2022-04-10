Sen. Mark Harris is a legislator for District 32.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
One bill I was able to sponsor that I am proud of is House Bill 608 (H608) that provides an added protection against forfeiture of stockwater rights. This bill adds civil court action to the administrative action that the Department of Water Resources uses to issue forfeiture. With this legislation, the stockwater rights holder can ask for an administrative hearing that is subject to a judicial review if the stockwater rights holder wants to appeal the administrative decision. The bill adds additional due process and protection of stockwater rights.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
One piece of legislation I am disappointed that failed to pass was Senate Bill 1372 (S1372). This bill directs the Department of Lands (IDL) to hire independent in-house council to represent the Department and the State Land Board. Currently, the deputy attorney generals represent the IDL and the Land Board creating a potential and perceived conflict of interest where the Attorney General is a member of the Land Board. S1372 removes this conflict. The bill also allows the in-house council to contract with the AG’s office if necessary. The bill passed the Senate 29-6 only to be denied a hearing by the House State Affairs Chair despite the support from several industry groups.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be working on another version of S1372 as I feel it is an important issue. I will also continue to work on an issue regarding Idaho fence law. Current Idaho fence laws are over 100 years old and need to be updated to allow prosecutors and Law Enforcement to address “bad actors” that refuse to fix their fences and often let livestock roam unattended onto roads and grain fields. Idaho remains a “fence out” state and there are issues that need to be addressed in order to maintain the liability protection of open range and protect private property. This is an issue that is a growing concern as conflicts are arising between grain farmers and livestock producers.
Rep. Marc Gibbs is a legislator for District 32A.
Did Not Respond.
Rep. Chad Christensen is a legislator for District 32B.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
The Governor signed the Heartbeat Bill and I am happy that he did that. Abortion is murder and this will help save lives. This law is modeled after the Texas Heartbeat Law.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
There was much legislation that passed the House that I was disappointed to see not make it through the liberal Senate. I was proud that the House passed the banning of pornography in school libraries and children sections of public libraries. I am also proud the House passed banning transgender surgeries for minors under 18 years old. I am also disappointed that the liberal Senate failed to override the Governor’s veto on banning employers from requiring their employees to get vaccinated.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be working on my school carry bill again, since Senator Patti Ann Lodge will no longer be around to block my bill. This bill will allow all enhanced concealed carry permit holders to carry a concealed firearm in schools K-12. I will continue to work on providing fuel tax relief for Idahoans and repealing the grocery sales tax. I will also be working on property tax relief. It is way past time to give Idahoans property tax relief.