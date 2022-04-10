Sen. Dave Lent is a legislator for District 33.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
During the 2022 legislative session, I presented 19 bills on the Senate Floor. Many of these bills were associated with my assignment on the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee and addressed education, Parks and Recreation, Workforce Development, and others. I am very proud of my work this year in support of education. This included the development of new standards that move us past the “common core”, building capacity for Career Technical Education (CTE) in both high schools and community colleges, and expanding our efforts to improve K-3 literacy. I was also pleased to sponsor legislation recognizing Idaho’s economic trade relationship with Taiwan. Idaho averages over $500 million per year in trade exports to Taiwan. Additionally, Senator Cook, Representative Horman, and I were able to help secure $13 million in funding for the new Future Tech building at the College of Eastern Idaho.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I wrote S1374 to bring more emphasis to career exploration for Idaho 8th graders. It provided a semester of identifying student interests, exploring career interests, and building a plan to connect the two. The bill brought parents more into the picture as partners with schools and students in providing career focus for high school students. The intent was to bring more relevance to students’ high school years and help them transition into college and/or their careers. This bill passed the Senate without a single negative vote. However, it went down in the House over confusion about replacing a health credit.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will continue expanding career technical education and workforce training opportunities in our area. My responsibilities on the Finance Committee and as Vice-Chair of the Senate Education Committee will keep me focused on those subjects as well.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt is a legislator for District 33A.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
I was honored to be a sponsor of S1309, the Heartbeat bill. My goal is to save lives and this legislation does that. Since Roe vs. Wade was enacted January 22, 1973, over 62 million babies have been aborted. This number is so large that it is hard to understand what that number means. In an effort to put this into context, I thought to compare this to the populations of states. What state had 62 million people? New York only has 20 million; Texas has 30 million; California has 40 million.
The total population of England, 56 million people, would still not equal the total number of innocent, aborted babies. Abortion is not a Constitutional right. Life is a Constitutional right. The Texas law has been challenged in the Courts three times and prevailed. The law is working in Texas and I believe the law will work here in Idaho.
I was invited to attend a gala in Washington DC with over 600 guests the evening of December 1st, 2021 after the Supreme Court heard the State of Mississippi vs Jackson Women’s Health. Here we were able to hear from Mississippi’s Attorney General Lynn Fitch, her Solicitor General Scott Stewart and Attorney Erin Morrow Hawley. They shared what had led up to that moment and how the proceedings had gone during the hearing. It was an amazing opportunity to gather with so many people who valued life and are willing to stand up for the preborn. That evening was filled with a tremendous amount of hope. And there was hope that in seven months the Supreme Court would right an egregious wrong and States would once again be able to decide for themselves how to value life. Until that time, I am grateful to have helped sponsor S1309.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I was most disappointed that H684, Campus Free Speech, got held on a technicality in the Senate on the 14th order. This is legislation on which I’ve been working for about 3 years. Campuses across the United States have taken to enforcing their own Speech Codes and Speech Zones. Taken directly from the Supreme Court, in Healy v James, public universities were described as: “peculiarly the marketplace of ideas” where young adults learn to exercise the Constitutional rights necessary to participate in our system of government and to tolerate others’ exercise of the same rights, and there is “no room for the view that … first amendment protections should apply with less force on college campuses than in the community at large.”
Twenty states have passed similar legislation over the past few years. All of these states had legal action and lawsuits brought against them because of the school’s limitations on campus free speech. Since the legislation has been enacted, only one legal action has been brought. Unfortunately, Idaho has experienced many campus free speech issues, much more than our neighboring states.
This process has been a collaborative one. I asked Democrat John McCrostie to join me in bringing this legislation as this issue has been important to John too. Senator Kevin Cook also joined us as the Senate sponsor. We worked with multiple stakeholders to get to the end result. These included: ACLU, FIRE, ADF, SBOE, BSU … all of our community colleges were also on board. Speech codes and speech zones change the culture of a university. We must ask ourselves, are we looking for ways to continue to restrict speech or uphold it. This legislation makes it clear that we are upholding our 1st amendment rights. This is just good legislation.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
First, I will be honored to continue as your Representative. There are many issues that I will be working to address. Many of these include educational issues from homeschooling to collaborating with the Idaho Education Association on possible solutions to concerns we each have. I also plan to pursue conversations with our SBOE and President Kurt Liebich on looking into that which Governor Kristi Noem has done in South Dakota in eliminating all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs and instead creating their own Opportunities for All. She did this in conjunction with the State’s Regents. This could go a long way in solving many of the problems that we have had in this area in Idaho.
I also plan to pursue Idaho solutions to ESG. The world is just now beginning to learn about ESG and social scoring. The Environment, Social Justice and Governance approach to individuals and corporations, perpetrated by Global elites, is turning all that we know upside down. It is antithetical to our Constitution and individual rights. A ton of new words have hit our lexicon such as social credit scoring, the Green New Deal, the Great Reset, Net Zero, climate change, World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, Larry Fink, Blackrock, Global community. And what are the global power players such as Klaus Schwab saying? “The world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.” As the magnitude of what this means to our way of life, other states are pushing back. Idaho needs to do the same.
Rep. Marco Erickson is a legislator for District 33B.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
I’m most proud of working on 16 different bills and being asked to carry mental health bills from the Senate. I went into session with a plan to run 5 bills and got asked to carry several technical bills this session dealing with mental health, juvenile justice, pharmacy practices, and other health and welfare projects. I took on more of a leadership role with the health and welfare committee, and was proud to be a part in helping build an additional $50 million in resources to support Idahoans’ mental health needs.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I’m most disappointed that the mugshot bill I helped work on and co-sponsored didn’t get a hearing in the senate. It passed the house with yes votes from all 70 members and was narrowly tailored. It is a bill that could help relieve stress for individuals dealing with legal trouble during the worst time in their lives, and while having a mental health crisis. I feel that mugshots should not be released for misdemeanor charges when due process has not been completed and think this legislation could have saved a few lives.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I have been working on juvenile justice reform, and some major plans for adults under age 25 in the justice system that can have long lasting positive effects on the State and recidivism rates, and reduce overall incarceration costs. I also have some state agency reform I’m a part of working on that will move divisions and departments around in order to be more efficient for the providers on the ground and consumers. These things take time and require many stakeholders input meetings, as well as multiple records requests for data to support our arguments for change. Through the investments we made this year as recommended by the Idaho Behavioral Health Council and pilot projects I expect some big outcomes over the next few years and look forward to continuing to achieve the things I said I could do as a member of the legislature. It feels good to actually achieve many of those things, have my legislative peers recognize my systems change talents, and utilize me more to build stronger services with better outcomes and at a lower cost for all who participate in the future.