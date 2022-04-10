Sen. Doug Ricks is a legislator for District 34.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Overall, we passed the largest income tax relief ever, lowered property taxes, increased the grocery tax credit, improved education and outcomes, improved roads and bridges, and strengthened gun rights to highlight a few. But I am most proud of the dyslexia bill, House Bill 731. This bill surfaced as a merging of Senate bill 1280 and House Bill 655 (of which I sponsored) and will provide dyslexia testing and resources in early grades. Because of my past work in higher education, over 15 years helping dyslexia students, I am excited to see more focus in K-12 where it is greatly needed.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I was disappointed we could not get S1381, the Coronavirus Pause Act, passed. The bill tried to thread the needle between individual rights and business rights by pausing forced vaccinations as a term of employment for one year. This is a polarizing issue, but I believe since there are some risks to injury by taking a vaccine it should be an individual’s choice and not required as a condition of employment. I am not against vaccines, but I think choice, not force, is a better way, and once a person has had the infection the shot is usually not needed.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will further the work on dyslexia by examining assistive technology resources in our K-12 schools. There are software tools and mobile apps students can use to help them be on a more equal reading level with everyone else. I also serve on the Idaho Broadband committee, and we will continue to meet throughout the year. Our goal is to increase overall speeds in unserved and underserved areas across the state. We are forming broadband policy and funding grants, possibly up to $400 million over the next few years for improving Idaho internet speeds, could be available.
Rep. Jon Weber is a legislator for District 34A.
Did Not Respond.
Rep. Ron Nate is a legislator for District 34B.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
The “wins” for most Idahoans were few and small compared to the wins for big government. Three tax cuts will help Idaho families: Income tax rate cut and tax rebate (about $400 million for Idaho families), small grocery tax credit increase of $20 per person but not realized until 2024, and a “circuit breaker” property tax bill for a few thousand seniors on fixed incomes (shifting burdens to other taxpayers). Meanwhile the government spending grew by 9.5% officially, but over 21.4% in reality (counting all transfers and supplementals). We still have work to do to relieve families from Biden’s huge inflation and to protect their freedoms and chances for prosperity.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
The legislature missed the opportunity to provide real tax relief for Idaho, given we had a nearly $2 Billion surplus to work with. The grocery tax repeal bill (with broad support in the senate, house, and governor’s office) was shut down by House leaders. This is a loss of over $300 million of would-be tax relief. We did virtually nothing to reduce or eliminate property taxes, or to cut taxes on gasoline. In this high inflation era, the legislature could have and should have used the surplus to the benefit of Idaho families instead of Idaho government. We also missed the opportunity to protect children from the woke agenda and from groomers who seek to steal their innocence and virtue. Bills to prohibit transgender surgery/mutilation, and to prohibit the distribution of harmful (pornographic) materials to children, both died in Senate committee chairmen drawers. Senate leaders should be ashamed.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
As the chairman of Idaho’s Freedom Caucus, I will be working with my colleagues on real budget and tax reforms which start with the premise of a limited and proper role of government, funded efficiently, with any and all remaining surplus returned to Idaho families via reductions/elimination of overbearing taxes. We will renew the efforts to protect children from the liberal agenda and sexualization of their media and education. As always, we will work to restore and protect all of our God-given rights by honoring the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions. Rights to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The right to keep and own property will be protected and not threatened with crushing property taxes. Voting rights will be preserved by assuring integrity in our election processes. Education will be improved through restoring the influence of parents and local boards and by allowing the funding to follow the students rather than merely supporting a system.