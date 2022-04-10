Sen. Van Burtenshaw is a legislator for District 35.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
From the largest tax relief in Idaho history (H.B.436) to protecting the unborn (S.B.1309) and Ensuring Election Integrity (S.B. 1274), we passed significant legislation this session. If forced to choose just one, I am most proud of the work we did for water infrastructure (H.B 769). Due to their complexity, water issues are often overlooked but without foresight and planning on water infrastructure Idaho’s agriculture will suffer. This legislation will ensure that Idaho’s farmers and ranchers can keep feeding the world.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
With a critical shortage of large animal veterinarians in rural Idaho, I was incredibly disappointed that we couldn’t get the “Rural Veterinary Repayment Program” across the finish line. As Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Affairs Committee I strongly supported this legislation and look forward to supporting it next session.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
Whether we like it or not, our state is growing. This rapid growth brings a number of issues that lawmakers need to be prepared to address. Among these include, ballooning property taxes. Idahoans are feeling the burden of these taxes and we are overdue for a solution. The answers are there, we just need to come together and solve this.
Rep. Karey Hanks is a legislator for District 35A.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
The 2022 legislative session was disappointing to many including myself. Very little real tax relief or meaningful citizen friendly legislation was accomplished. Hardworking Idahoans deserved better from this session. One positive note was a property tax “circuitbreaker” bill (H481) may help some senior citizens stay in their homes. The income tax rebate (H436) will mostly benefit higher-income earners which is unfortunate as it doesn’t seem equitable across all households, providing little benefit to lower-income households. We strengthened protections for personal firearms, ammunition, and gun components during a declared disaster emergency (S1262). A “Heartbeat” bill, modeled after a new Texas law amends the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act. This law will help save more preborn babies than current law but falls short of complete protection for the unborn.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
Several proposals would have helped Idaho families in this inflationary time. With a $1.9 BILLION surplus, the grocery tax repeal (H448) was a no-brainer, as was Fuel tax suspension (H492). These two important bills were called to the House floor several times but a majority of members opposed a vote. It baffles me how so many legislators make “cutting taxes” a big campaign issue but fail to take it seriously once elected. (Remember that when you vote in the May primary!) The Senate’s inability to override the governor’s veto on the Pause Act (S1381) was a shame, resulting in poor worker protection and more Idahoans being fired. It’s shocking that the Senate appears to dismiss the very real concerns related to child pornography when they would not address the library pornography exemption to protect our children (H666).
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be serving the people in my district by visiting and meeting with citizens to hear their concerns, engage and discuss solutions to issues, share information about Idaho government, and continue to pass out copies of the US Constitution. It is vital to encourage our citizens to get informed and involved. As a member of the newly organized Idaho Freedom Caucus, I will be assisting to prepare the Idaho Conservative Agenda for the 2023 legislative session.
Rep. Rod Furniss is a legislator for District 35B.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Several bills I sponsored, and all were signed by the Governor.
H0443: Created a path forward for money to be spent on K-12 education workers to lower health insurance costs and provide a mechanism to allow those districts that can or want to enter the state employee health plan where costs are much lower due to economies of scale. The spend will be $105 million ongoing and $75.5 million one-time to enter the pool. Teachers have needed this break for a long time.
H0449: Was a brainchild of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association. and I was honored to be asked to carry this bill. It provides a shorter retirement for dispatchers. They are truly our first-line responders. Thank you, Sheriffs, and Dispatchers, for all you do.
H0603: The Idaho Hospital Association presented a problem that district hospitals have been struggling with for years that would allow them tools those other hospitals have to function fiscally. Leasing equipment and ground was prohibited. This was particularly affecting Lost River Medical Center in Arco. There were other rural hospitals that were helped as well.
H0611: The Idaho Department of Insurance through this legislation was able to request a waiver from the federal government and demonstrate savings for individual policies. The net result of the waiver, if is granted, will be a 7-8% saving to individual policy holders ongoing for at least the next 5 years. The projections are over $25 million a year. This is a huge win for Idaho.
HJM04: The memorial is making Congress aware of a serious problem Butte County has in receiving federal grants due to a statistical designation error in calculating residential incomes. Since through redistricting I am no longer representing Butte County this problem needed to be brought forward and remembered.
H0610: The Department of Finance through legislation was able to reduce regulations on collection agencies by lowering the time a supervisor must be on a job, requiring electric licensing, and by allowing attorneys to collect reasonable fees as in the contract, and extending the time to renew or reinstate a license.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
The librarian budget should not have been voted down and should have been passed in its original form.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be working on gaps in the School District Health Insurance Legislation to help all districts retain and recruit quality individuals to perpetuate the learning of Idaho children.