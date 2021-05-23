Sen. Jim Guthrie
Party: Republican
Hometown: McCammon
Committees: State Affairs (vice chair), Commerce & Human Resources, Resources & Environment
Proud of: I think for me the passage of H 126 which allowed for the production of industrial hemp in Idaho was a significant policy that finally gained legislative and gubernatorial approval. Idaho has tried for several years to pass a similar policy with no success. Recognizing all other states in the union allow for the production of industrial hemp it was frustrating it took Idaho this long to allow this crop rotation option for those in the Ag industry. I was the lead sponsor in the senate and was proud to be part of the team effort that got this policy over the finish line.
Disappointed in: I have worked for the past 3 years on a policy that would allow driving authorization cards for those who are undocumented as well as those who might view this option as less invasive than a traditional “Class D” license. The premise behind the effort was to create a safer road environment for all Idahoans with more drivers having passed road competency testing and therefore eligible to be insured. When the legislation failed, I ran a resolution that would have allowed for an interim study committee to further review of the issue. It easily passed the Senate but the House refused to give the resolution a hearing.
Plans for interim: I am on the interim committee to study the property tax issue in Idaho which has gotten problematic for many Idahoans. H 389, which is intended to address ever-escalating property taxes, did pass this year, and while well-intentioned, contains more problems than solutions. As such I voted against this hastily put together, last-minute policy and will work with other members of the committee to find more sensible solutions going forward. In addition, the Senate and House must find ways to avoid sessions that go into May and don’t adjourn.
Rep. Randy Armstrong
Party: Republican
Hometown: Inkom
Committees: State Affairs (vice chair); Business; Environment, Energy & Technology
Proud of: The voter initiative bill. It requires signatures from a much broader spectrum of the state in order to get an initiative on the ballot. This protects rural Idaho, even communities such as Pocatello. Right now an initiative could be placed on a statewide ballot with no signatures from Bannock County.
The other legislation was the reconfirmation of the role and power of the governor. The Constitution gives him limited power, he overstepped his authority in a way that would have made Fidel Castro cringe. Using some questionable precedence from 100 years ago he stripped the citizens of Idaho of many of their Constitutional Rights, changed laws, which he has no authority to do, required draconian lock-downs, and despicably labeled many of our friends and neighbors as “nonessential.”
How would you like to go home and explain to your children “the reason we are losing our home and unable to buy food is because I am nonessential. Not important to Idaho. The governor thinks I’m useless.” If these people were really nonessential why did the bureaucrats keep collecting taxes from these worthless citizens? Property taxes? Sales taxes? Income taxes?
Disappointed in: There were two bills that didn’t get passed that was a great disappointment to me.
The first said that if your employer requires a covid vaccination, that employer would be fully responsible for any cost or complication arising from that vaccination requirement. That would sober these virtue-signaling entities up, and they might think long and hard before meddling into an employee’s private health affairs. We have HIPAA laws that are supposed to protect us.
The second bill said that if your school failed to provide in-classroom instruction you can move your child to another setting. You also get to take the money the state allocates for your individual child. If the school is not going to properly educate your child, the state shouldn’t be paying them.
Plans for interim: My two main issues going forward is a reduction in the egregious liability the citizens of Idaho have in supporting PERSI, the state retirement plan. Without going into great detail here, we as citizens, have an unimaginable potential liability in providing state employees this luxury plan. I have no plans to do away with it, just make it more fair.
The other piece of legislation is Article V of the Constitution. If we as citizens don’t take action against Washington, they will sell our country away. Article V needs to be embraced and initiated.
Rep. Kevin Andrus
Party: Republican
Hometown: Lava Hot Springs
Committees: Agricultural Affairs (vice chair), Business, State Affairs
