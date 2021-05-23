Sen. Mark Nye
Party: Democratic
Hometown: Pocatello
Committees: Finance, Local Government & Taxation
Proud of: There was little to be proud of. This session was the longest in our State’s history. Bills were passed that never should have seen the light of day. Many will be found unconstitutional.
The first two months saw little accomplished. The Majority party holds 80% of the votes, but were fighting over control and some calling the governor a tyrant. It’s been called the worst session ever.
We had to fight to keep Public TV, funding for the libraries, the Office of the Attorney General and others. People forget that last summer a mob broke into the House gallery. Not a proud moment for Idaho.
Disappointed in: I was outraged that $6 million for early childhood learning from the feds was rejected. And banging my head against the wall about what the 80% majority did to higher ed: The 80% saw conspiracies to brainwash our kids and make them into Nazis or Commies or Marxists. You couldn’t make this stuff up — but they did. With no facts.
Plans for interim: To try to get back to common sense and not have Idaho be the poster child for right-wing conspiracy fears. And next year is an election year, so buckle up.
Rep. Dustin Manwaring
Party: Republican
Hometown: Pocatello
Committees: Resources & Conservation, Revenue & Taxation, Transportation & Defense
Proud of: We made one of the most significant transportation investments in Idaho history. This investment will help us keep up with the demands as the fastest-growing state, will help save Idahoans time, keep us safe on the road, and strengthen our economy. This investment directs $80 million in ongoing funding to the Idaho Transportation Department to bond up to $1.6 billion for transportation projects across Idaho. This was accomplished without raising any taxes or fees. New projects in our area include improvements and expansions to I15 from Pocatello to Idaho Falls, Highway 34 in Caribou County, and Highway 39 in Bingham County.
Disappointed in: I hoped we would pass legislation that would have provided more uniformity to the legislative session and process. Senate Bill 1068 passed the Senate but not receive a hearing in the House. This bill included a “not to exceed” end of session date as the last Friday in March. It would help the Legislature be more deliberate and timelier in completing the people’s business. It also provided for exceptions for the Legislature to continue a session to address a gubernatorial veto or unforeseen anomaly, as well as extending the length of session with two-thirds concurrence of the Senate and House. Meanwhile, we passed a resolution this year to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot that would permit the Legislature to call itself back into session with sixty percent of the members of each house requesting it.
Plans for interim: To achieve uniformity and fairness in tax collection, I will be focused on additional proposals and adjustments to the $8M in ongoing property tax cuts passed this year that increased the homeowner’s exemption to $125,000, increased the benefit to those needing assistance with property tax payments up to $1,500, including for disabled veterans, while also capping the amount of valuation available to tax new construction and annexation at 8%. I look forward to listening and taking back some workable modifications to continue to provide tax relief that favors but does not preclude responsible local budgeting.
Rep. James Ruchti
Party: Democratic
Hometown: Pocatello
Committees: Agricultural Affairs; Judiciary, Rules and Administration; Revenue & Taxation
Did not respond.