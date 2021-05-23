Sen. Steve Bair
Party: Republican
Hometown: Blackfoot
Committees: Finance (chair), Resources & Environment
Did not respond.
Rep. David Cannon
Party: Republican
Hometown: Blackfoot
Committees: Agricultural Affairs; Judiciary, Rules & Administration; Revenue & Taxation
Proud of: Idaho State Legislator is the first and only elected office I have ever held. When my first term started in January, I had few expectations — except that the session would conclude by late March or early April. As I drove from Blackfoot to the Capitol on May 12, I wondered what I had gotten myself into!
Later that day — as midnight approached — the House recessed, likely ending my first legislative session. I have since spent some time pondering the “takeaways”. Here are some of my thoughts:
First, I feel grateful for the opportunity to serve and take pride in a number of legislative accomplishments: We passed a tax relief bill which reduces the income tax rate, the corporate tax rate and provides a tax rebate for all tax-paying Idahoans. We passed a transportation/infrastructure package that will allow Idaho’s roads and bridges to meet the challenges presented by the state’s rapid growth. And, we passed “balance of power” legislation which will safeguard individual freedoms such as the right to bear arms, free exercise of religion, freedom of peaceable assembly and the right to be recognized as “essential.”
Disappointed in: Second, I feel the “sting” of lost opportunities to pass really good legislation. House Bill 248, which would have allowed Idaho’s school districts to opt into the state employee insurance plan represents a great way to improve compensation packages for our state’s teachers (and other school district employees) and should have passed.
Plans for interim: Third, I am excited to tackle additional legislative goals in 2022. In particular, as a member of the Revenue & Taxation Committee, I will work to build on the modest property tax reform that was accomplished this session and will push for further increases to the home exemption.
Through the “highs” and the “lows” I had a great experience, and I take away an even greater appreciation for the system of government — with its checks and balances — envisioned by our nation’s Founders!
Rep. Julianne Young
Party: Republican
Hometown: Blackfoot
Committees: Environment, Energy & Technology; Ethics & House Policy; Judiciary, Rules & Administration; State Affairs
Proud of: I sponsored several key pieces of legislation this session, including legislation improving clarity and transparency in taxpayer-funded construction projects and legislation ensuring businesses and schools can operate without risk of frivolous coronavirus-related lawsuits. I also worked to safeguard representative government and constitutionally protected rights and to ensure that no Idahoan can be marginalized as "non-essential." However, my greatest success was H377. When negotiations broke down around concerns related to critical race theory, I helped draft new legislation (H377) that strikes a no-nonsense balance, fully respecting freedom of speech while simultaneously prohibiting the use of coercion and shaming to promote discrimination.
Disappointed in: Executive branch over-reach in spending millions of taxpayer dollars without transparency and legislative oversight was identified as a primary concern by both the Idaho House and Senate during the special session which took place in the fall of 2020. The refusal of the executive branch to work with the legislature to resolve this issue is a primary reason the Idaho House felt compelled to recess at the close of the 2021 session rather than adjourn. Hopefully, this important balance-of-powers issue will find better resolution in 2022.
Plans for interim: I will continue to work on a wide variety of issues during the interim including a sage-grouse preservation program to protect Idaho grazing rights; interstate licensing for mental health professionals to provide Idaho’s rural communities with better access to specialized mental health care; legislation to provide adult adoptees with access to their own birth records; and policy to secure patient rights and visitation for immediate families; as well as a slate of other pro-family priorities for 2022. Those with interest in these issues should feel free to reach out to me through my legislative email: jyoung@house.idaho.gov.