Sen. Dave Lent
Party: Republican
Hometown: Idaho Falls
Committees: Education, Finance
Proud of: While the 2021 Legislature had its share of strife, we were able to make progress in tax relief, education, developing long-term infrastructure and expanding recreational opportunities.
Last summer and during the session, I worked with a former superintendent, Rep. Ryan Kirby, to address Idaho’s inability to meet our own educational goals. We authored HB 222 to remove non-value-added requirements and create a unified statewide approach to student achievement. This bill brings the State Department of Education, State Board of Education, Legislature, Governor’s office, and Idaho businesses together to simplify and focus educational values, goals, and objectives. This legislation creates vertical alignment from the classroom to the boardroom. The process identifies successes across the state and leverages them back as recognized statewide best practices to accelerate continuous improvement.
Disappointed in: I was most disappointed with the overall conduct of the legislature. Too much time was spent on issues that distracted from substantive work for the people of Idaho. Far too many students are entering school behind their peers and contributing to low graduation rates. Childhood education needs to be reevaluated in Idaho.
Plans for interim: During the interim, I will be looking at ways to bring more equity to school funding, specifically supplemental levies. I will also be serving on the Idaho Legislative Council. This group functions as the board of directors for the Legislature. I was elected to this position by my peers and will serve a two-year term. Additionally, I will be developing the Idaho Commission for Educational Excellence and working with regional employers to expand career technical training and workforce development opportunities.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt
Party: Republican
Hometown: Idaho Falls
Committees: Environment, Energy & Technology (chair); Education; Judiciary, Rules & Administration
Proud of: As a Republican Caucus, we entered this session with lofty goals, many of which were accomplished. This session did take longer, but it was a COVID year – including for us. Nothing was easy and the Biden Administration continues to create more policies which threaten our republican form of government.
The legislation that was most impactful to Idahoans early on was HCR2. Rep. Crane and I sponsored this as we fought to open up Idaho. It worked. Amongst other things, this allowed our Idaho families to be able to watch and support their kids in their sports and other activities. Big Win!
I was proud of our work to eliminate teaching our students to hate each other and hate America (H377). I was very proud of our work on the emergency orders. We were finally able to state that in future emergencies, our United States and Idaho constitutions with all of their enumerated rights, cannot be suspended (H391). We further clarified that “the governor may not alter, adjust, or create any provision of the Idaho Code (H392).” And finally, we fundamentally declared that all jobs in Idaho are essential and cannot be shut down (H393).
Disappointed in: I was disappointed to see so many parental rights bills be held in Senate Education, including my own. Parents have the fundamental right to oversee their child’s education.
Plans for interim: I will be working on legislation to Protect Critical Thinking in Higher Ed. I will be serving on the newly appointed, nine-member, Broadband Taskforce. As the Chairman of Energy, Environment & Technology, I will continue the work we began with the Greater Idaho hearing as well as spearheading the oversight of ARPA funding that pertains to our germane committee. I will also be holding cottage meetings with my constituents to discuss this past session and how we will move forward.
Rep. Marco Erickson
Party: Republican
Hometown: Idaho Falls
Committees: Health & Welfare; Judiciary, Rules and Administration; Local Government
Proud of: That would have to be HB233 because I worked on it from the beginning all the way through the process. It was my first bill that I saw all the way through from an idea to making a law. I love that it had so many people come and testify in support, and help in the process. Now I get to work with health and welfare to oversee the implementation and I like that they trust my expertise enough to have a say in that. I enjoy making a difference in the field I know the most about, and what it does for families that struggle with mental health.
Disappointed in: The legislation that I wish had had the opportunity to get a hearing was a couple of tax relief bills I co-sponsored early on. One was a grocery tax repeal and another was a property tax relief bill that would have made the homeowners exemption at 55% of the assessed value each year. It would change with the value as the market increases or decreases making it a more fair way to address the property tax than just setting the exemption at $125,000. I’m still learning about the tax system and how it all works, but I was hoping for grocery tax relief and better property tax relief for all of our struggling homeowners.
Plans for interim: I’m still building relationships and getting to know the key players in many areas of the work we do as legislators. I feel I have a lot to learn, but I’m a quick study. I hope to continue working with other legislators and government staff so I can be more effective in my work. I will be working hard on some bills to better address mental health support gaps for youth, especially in the crisis intervention phase of treatment. I also want to see more funding going to support primary prevention efforts across the state so we can fix problems before they occur. I am tired of seeing so much spending on higher levels of care when we can do so much better early on with screening and early detection. Most teachers and professionals interacting with youth and families can identify those in need of additional supports early on, and when services are given to families properly the research shows that the return on investment is strong. When we have to intervene later it is more costly and solid, life-changing outcomes are achievable, but more expensive, and more difficult to accomplish.