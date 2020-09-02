Former Vice President Joe Biden is not well.
To the objective observer, Biden, the Democrats’ nominee for president, isn’t all there. He shows serious signs of cognitive decline, and that should worry every American voter.
Biden, who served in the U.S. Senate for decades before signing on to be Barack Obama’s wingman, has always been a gaffe machine. For many voters and a fawning media, Biden’s gaffes created a folksy persona and made him relatable to the average person.
But this is not about that. This is something deeper and much more dangerous.
Consider Biden’s recent faux pas on this very topic. Earlier this month, Biden participated in a virtual discussion facilitated by the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When asked by a black reporter if he has taken a cognitive health test, Biden let this fly:
“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?”
Huh?
In the same virtual discussion, Biden rambled through an answer comparing the Black and Latino communities and said that America’s Latino community was diverse, “Unlike the African-American community.”
Biden, in a series of tweets likely written by anxious campaign flaks, walked back the remarks. Was this a gaffe or something worse?
And let’s not forget Biden’s other completely offensive comments about Black voters. In a May interview with a popular African American radio host, Biden said, “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”
I was unaware that Biden, a white man, gets to decide who is Black and who isn’t.
So far, Biden hasn’t been challenged by the media. That’s not shocking, considering most journalists hate Trump and openly root for Biden to win. That’s a disservice to voters, who deserve to vet each candidate for president.
Thankfully, the media can’t protect the declining Biden during three debates with Trump, which America deserves to see. Will Biden be able to defend his pro-gun control, pro-abortion and pro-tax hike record in an unscripted clash with Trump? Biden would likely stumble all over himself and reveal to the world what the media doesn’t want you to know: The former vice president isn’t cognitively able to lead America through the next four years.
The American public deserves to watch debates about the real issues that matter. Unfortunately, there are whispers that Biden’s camp wants to pull out of the debates for fear Trump will wallop the former vice president.
The media is already carrying Biden’s water on this. Many liberal pundits and Speaker Pelosi have suggested that because Trump lies constantly, he doesn’t deserve to be in a debate with Biden or they claim that debate participation would profit Biden nothing. So, debates should be canceled.
For the good of the country, Biden must debate Trump. Nonparticipation in all three debates for the most powerful job in the world is disqualifying.