Although we dislike the restrictions we now live under, our Founding Fathers had it much worse under the rule of King George. The king could take away their rights, homes, children, even their very lives. He was not bound by law because his very word was law. Not wanting his subjects to worship in a certain way, he simply forbade it. Not wanting his subjects gathered to oppose his edicts, he prohibited assemblies. Not wanting legislative bodies to oppose his acts, he canceled elections to suppress voters. Our freedoms of religion, assembly and the right to vote must not be taken by king coronavirus.
We live in interesting times when some leaders offer to protect our health at any cost. We hide from a virus that has no easy cure. In only a few weeks, we have temporarily lost our freedoms to worship, to assemble, to petition the government. We expect the government to protect us from our mortality and criticize them for not predicting the spread of disease.
These times are not so different from those endured by our Founding Fathers. Disease and death stalked their lives as they fought to cast off the tyranny of King George. Measles, cholera, whooping cough, polio and malaria had no cures. Without antibiotics, any infection was life-threatening. Yet they risked all these and more to give us liberty. Will we now forfeit these liberties, demanding our leaders exchange our rights for safety? Those who trade liberty for safety deserve neither.
Hundreds of Idaho laws govern primary elections. How voting is conducted, when voting starts and stops, how ballots are counted, and on and on. If you can’t vote in person, you can vote by mail. But that only works if the election actually occurs.
Gov. Little’s powers increase during times of emergency, but delaying elections is not one of those powers. Idaho Code Section 34-601 states that primary elections shall be held every two years on the third Tuesday in May. This year that falls on May 19. Hundreds of candidates are already spending millions of dollars leading up to May 19. While we hope this emergency is a bad memory by May 19, our right to vote, by mail if necessary, must be preserved.
Gov. Little has wisely refused to listen to those who claim that delaying the election will prevent illness at the cost of liberty. We applaud the governor’s manifestly correct decision to allow votes by absentee ballot. Like our Founding Fathers, we must value liberty as our most prized possession. In future articles we will assist all voters to request and then file absentee ballots. We expect absentee voter turnout in May to far exceed the small percentage who normally vote. After all, it’s not like we have anything else to do.