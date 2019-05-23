Almost three years ago, I took on a W-2 job. I’d been freelancing for more than a decade, but this financial technology startup really impressed me. The founders wanted to do the right thing, offering great benefits, the ability to work remotely, a lot of flexibility and the opportunity to travel.
I spent nearly two years with this startup, until they were acquired by a bigger company. They allowed for remote work as well, had a slightly less desirable benefits package and fewer travel opportunities. But what I noticed most — and what ultimately caused me to leave — was the attitude toward employees.
At the startup, employees were valued. Basically, the founders hired great people and trusted them to do their jobs. We had an unlimited vacation policy — and the founders didn’t put limits on it because they trusted that we wouldn’t abuse it. If we got our work done and did it well, no one cared about counting hours. This attitude of trust toward the company’s human capital is what allowed us to grow quickly and attract a major corporate player as a buyer.
Unfortunately, the buyer didn’t see human capital the same way. At every turn, there was evidence that they treated people like they were trying to get away with something. The vacation policy was generous, but we had to “prove” that we were “worthy” to take the vacation. They implemented a requirement to remotely clock-in so they could count our hours.
I didn’t feel valued. In fact, I feel more valued as a freelancer for the company than I did for the short weeks I was an employee.
Often, I feel like our “representatives” and “leaders” are the same way. Earlier this week, I attended an event in which legislators defended the costly work requirements they added to our Medicaid expansion bill. The fact that most people who now qualify already work didn’t even matter them. They were intent on the idea that their constituents are naturally lazy and will bilk the system — unless the knowledgeable leaders are standing over them making sure they are “worthy” to receive help.
In general, data from other states indicates that work requirements actually throw up barriers to coverage for those who are, in fact, working and meeting the criteria but don’t have the time, means or ability to manage the reporting requirements. A less efficient system that costs more money doesn’t feel like “fiscal responsibility” to me, but our legislators already proved — on many occasions this session — that they don’t care what we think.
We’ve heard a lot this past session about how voters didn’t know what they were doing, about how we elected them so we should trust them (even though they didn’t do their jobs for six years) and how our “representatives” should be allowed to forbid pictures of them doing what should be the public’s business.
Our legislators are very similar to that corporate buyer. They don’t view their constituents as valuable. They don’t see us as knowledgeable, capable or honorable. Maybe we need to look for representatives who respect us as much as they demand we respect them.