Idaho legislators are extremely proud of the constitutional requirement for a balanced state budget and they adhere to it down to the last dollar. At the same time, they completely ignore the constitutional requirement that children receive a free and equal education. The Idaho Supreme Court has been completely toothless in engaging the Legislature on this contradiction.
So, what are some of the consequences of this disparity? The easiest consequence to envision is at the college level where students are required to pick up much of this disparity in the form of student loans that must be paid off, sometimes over a lifetime. This is anything but equal. Children from wealthy families graduate debt-free, while others can have huge debt. The reality is that the Legislature is shifting state debt onto the students.
Local school districts are more complicated. The districts are allowed to tax themselves but the barrier to raising the school tax is very high, the highest in the nation by requiring a two-thirds majority. There are huge disparities in both the wealth of the districts and in the willingness within the districts to pass school bonds. Poor districts have a major problem coming up to standards.
Poorer districts have trouble hiring qualified teachers due to lower salaries. This problem is compounded by the fact that many new teachers have large student loans due to the Legislature shifting their financial obligations onto the students.
A few areas such as Blain and Fremont counties are fortunate enough to have large numbers of non-resident homeowners who cannot vote and as a consequence cannot contest the appraisals. As a consequence, these districts are much better off. Most districts do not have this advantage.
The Idaho Legislature needs to accept responsibility for this problem. Instead of owning up, they only made the problem worse with the Jim Risch tax shift for school support being shifted from property taxes to sales tax. This created two problems; first, the sales tax has significant variation from year to year, and second, caused the less well to do to pay more in taxes while the well to do pay less. When the economic downturn hit several years back, the sales tax took a serious downturn and the Legislature refused to address the issue. Since they refused to own up to the inequality requirement, they could have not owned up to the deficit spending requirement and thus allocated enough resources to keep the schools on an even keel.
Our Legislature has been living in an alternate reality with their picking and choosing which part of the state Constitution to follow and which to ignore. Students in the poorer districts pay the price.