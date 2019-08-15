On Tuesday, I attended a town hall about the initiative process. Several of the legislators from southeast Idaho were present, and it was refreshing to see them willing to engage with their constituents and listen to their concerns.
Among the items brought up about how the Legislature handled the issue of ballot initiatives last session was the idea of trust. Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, pointed out that the timing of adding more restrictions to the ballot initiative process looked punitive and that it’s no surprise that Idaho’s citizens find it increasingly difficult to trust their lawmakers.
He’s right. The timing does look punitive. Former Chief Justice Jim Jones recounted the last times the legislature “tweaked” the ballot initiative process to make it more difficult. Turns out, in recent years, changes made to the process coincide with Idaho’s citizens getting fed up and taking matters into their own hands.
There were a lot of noises made about how Idaho’s voters may not know what they’re voting for and words about how we don’t want to be like “other states.” But a quick review of the historical use of ballot initiatives in Idaho shows that we, as citizens, have been judicious in our use of them.
In more than 100 years, only 30 ballot initiatives have been put to the vote — and less than half of them actually passed. Some of our legislators speak as if Idaho voters are unruly children when a review of the record shows that we’ve been rather reserved adults about this whole initiative thing.
Besides, even when we the people use our constitutional right to legislate by ballot, the legislators get the last word. They can repeal the initiative, and they’ve done it in the past. They can also change the law passed by the people — as they did this past legislative session when they took Medicaid expansion and made it less effective and more expensive.
What are our legislators so afraid of? Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, voted against the changes to the ballot initiative process and at the town hall asked that very question.
Sure, we can get a ballot initiative passed. Because the process is already hard enough, as many volunteers in the room pointed out, you know that it’s important to a significant number of Idahoans if it just makes it on the ballot. When the voters actually pass something during the general election, you know it’s really important because Idahoans don’t use the ballot initiative very often.
Once it passes, the Legislature can do whatever it wants with that ballot initiative, from repealing it to making it fiscally inefficient. The only reason to make the initiative process harder is to make it easier for legislators to ignore constituent concerns.
It comes back to trust. Our legislators ask us to trust them, even when they aren’t doing their jobs. Maybe it’s time for them to start giving us a little trust in return.
Miranda Marquit is the chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Party.