Over the last few weeks, I’ve thought a lot about a phrase invoked by President Abraham Lincoln, one of the pre-eminent progressive politicians of his time. More than 150 years ago, he uttered the words, “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” Since that time, as a nation, our government has, in fact, become more reflective of the people.
We’ve expanded participation and there have been several movements designed to give We the People a bigger voice.
While we don’t yet live up to all the lofty ideals — equality, the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness, and even the promotion of general welfare — set forth in our founding documents, we are moving in the direction of realizing more rights for and acknowledging the dignity of more of our citizens.
It’s a beautiful thing.
That is, until those we have elected to represent us turn against us.
One of the greatest rights we have in Idaho is our constitutional right to legislate by ballot. It’s a way for We the People to take matters into our hands when our “representatives” won’t adequately handle problems that impact us.
In Idaho, the ballot initiative has been used rarely. It’s even rarer that a ballot initiative passes.
Since the implementation of the ballot initiative more than 100 years ago, only 15 measures actually passed. That’s hardly overuse.
And yet, in a move both petty and punitive, many of our so-called representatives are taking umbrage at the passage of Proposition 2. Oh, they claim that a move to restrict our ability to pass ballot initiatives has nothing to do with the passage of Medicaid expansion.
But if that’s the case, why has it come so swiftly after the passage of an initiative designed to directly address six years of legislative incompetence? The beauty of citizen oversight is that we should be able, when our legislators continually kick the can down the road, to provide a solution that will save money, time, and lives.
So, it’s especially sad that our “representatives” are so scared of We the People that they are trying to keep us down at every turn. They’re in the process of sabotaging Medicaid expansion, creating a whole new gap population, adding a level of bureaucracy and red tape, and even costing us more money. And, when their sabotage produces undesirable results, we can expect our “leaders” to blame us. Gaslighting 101, folks.
We created a solution to a problem they ignored. Now, not only are they sabotaging it, they’re adding insult to injury by suggesting that our rarely-used ballot initiative right has the citizens out of control. The reality, unfortunately, is that we’re getting legislation written in part by out-of-state lobbying interests and we’re getting policy funded by out-of-state PAC money.
It’s increasingly obvious that many of our “representatives,” rather than working with We the People to govern jointly on our behalf, are more interested in muzzling us while taking money from organizations that are more likely to prey on us rather than benefit us.
And that’s the most discouraging lesson to come out of this legislative session.