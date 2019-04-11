If there’s one thing we’ve learned from this legislative session, it’s that our so-called representatives don’t take into account good policy, the voices of their constituents or the actual cost (human and financial) when crafting and passing bills.
The main theme of the 2019 Idaho State Legislative Session seems to have been “show the voters who’s boss.” Our “representatives” are so intent on making us bend the knee that nothing else matters.
After six years of inaction, they took the people’s simple solution and turned it into a bureaucratic nightmare that penalizes those already working and forces women to jump through extra hoops if they want to see an OBY-GYN for prenatal care.
I didn’t realize that “small government” meant an unnecessary amount of new red tape and a paternalistic approach to women’s healthcare. I wasn’t aware that “fiscal responsibility” meant paying more money in administrative costs in order to make something less effective. But apparently, the use of doublethink and newspeak is the approach preferred by our so-called leaders.
Not only that, but in a sick joke for Financial Literacy Month, they’ve admitted that they don’t know how they’ll pay for the extra costs they’re putting on us because the tax cuts they gave to the top income-earners in Idaho last year is making it difficult for them to estimate revenues.
But that’s ok. We can just tax already-stretched rural hospitals to handle the costs. That shouldn’t hurt the most vulnerable patients among us at all.
And, of course, the very definitions of petty and punitive can be illustrated by the ongoing battle over ballot initiatives.
We the People solved a problem our legislators refused to address for six years. In a fit of pique, they passed a law designed to make it harder than it already is to get initiatives on the ballot. Even though only 15 measures have passed in the last 100 years, our “representatives” insist that we’ve run amok. They passed their repressive bill, and Gov. Little vetoed it.
Then they came back for more, simply breaking the bill into four separate pieces of legislation. All the while, they complained that the session is going on too long.
Well, my fine legislators, if you’d adhered to your own calendar rules, and if you’d done the people’s business instead of trying to punish us, you’d have been done two weeks ago. You’re wasting taxpayer money in an effort to let us know how much you despise us — that’s entirely on you.
For the rest of us, it’s time to decide if we’re tired of these shenanigans. Are we ready to exercise our citizen oversight? Are we ready to be involved? Are we ready to primary ineffective legislators who actively fight our will? Are we ready to run for office or volunteer for a campaign?
If you want to know what it takes to become a part of the solution to “representatives” who would rather punish us than represent us, please come to our monthly Pizza and Politics, to be held at noon on April 13 at CEI in room 6163 (Healthcare Education Building). We’ll be hearing from people who have held different elected positions and learning about what those positions entail.