Normally my town has a huge fireworks show.
Everyone in town goes down to the river and spends the day together, eating fair food, laughing and playing with friends and family, and we end the day by watching the biggest fireworks show this side of the Mississippi (seriously). It’s huge, and it’s always amazing.
This year, all of the things that usually make Independence Day so special were canceled. I wasn’t very excited about the Fourth of July. Our country is fighting amongst itself, and there are a lot of reasons to not be happy with this country that I’ve grown up loving. So many people are angry and so little to celebrate. Statues coming down, the police under attack, the coronavirus ravaging through the nation and everyone is just mad.
My family went to my brother’s house on a hill outside of the city to see what we could see. What I saw was better than any firework show I’ve ever seen before.
The whole city was joining together for a massive fireworks show. Everyone was celebrating at their own house, and when I was able to see it from a distance, I saw one giant celebration. Fireworks were going up all over the valley, just like the song says: “And the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air, / Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.” I had to step back from the media reporting and see the big picture — our flag of freedom was still there, as strong as ever.
Everyone celebrating together reminded me that even though we’re isolated from each other, even though so many are fighting and upset, we’re all still in this together.
This country truly is amazing. It really is the land of the free. It’s a land of opportunity. It’s a land that can look at itself critically and see where it needs improvement, and our citizens are granted the freedom to fight for that improvement if we will stop fighting each other.
It’s a land where continuous betterment of yourself and our nation as a whole is possible.
It’s a place where we can look at our past and say: “Hey — we don’t like that. Let’s do better.”
And guess what? We do better. We fight for better. We work together to make this country into a land that is really all that it’s cracked up to be.
We’re all in this together. God bless the USA.