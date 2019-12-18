Recently, Gov. Brad Little hosted a press conference in his office to celebrate his commitment to cutting government red tape. Little proclaimed Idaho the nation’s least-regulated state and pointed to bags of shredded paper to make his point.
The bags could have been filled with conservatives’ doubts about the governor, as he’s shredded those, too.
Little initially worried some conservatives — myself among them — in his party who saw his record in the Idaho Senate as overly moderate. We worried that the rancher and businessman from Emmett would too closely resemble the outgoing governor from Star. We fretted that business as usual — vetoes of popular conservative bills, sky-high yearly budget hikes and more — would continue.
The governor, it seems, has other plans. Immediately after taking office, Little began slashing regulations, gashing budgets and reevaluating state government. As I’ve written in the past weeks, there’s a lot to like.
Still, some suspicion remains, as it should. Is Little plucking the low-hanging fruit to impress conservatives? That’s possible.
Luckily for the unconvinced, Little will have the opportunity to reveal his true, authentic self through the next few months. Here’s why: The 2020 legislative session will bring deep conflict to the Statehouse, as the governor, lobbyists, bureaucrats and agency officials tussle over their priorities. Such is always the case for a legislative session.
The 2020 session features extra intrigue, as Little takes full ownership of the budget — he largely assumed Otter’s budget during the 2019 session — and decides if he will honor his word on the grocery tax.
First, let’s address the budget. Little will continue to pour money into government-run schools. That’s been his priority from the start. I won’t critique that decision here, as that’s another column for another day. On other questions, though, Little strikes all the right notes. He’s asking agencies to trim their base budgets and urging bureaucrats to limit one-time expenses. That’s great.
But what happens if state lawmakers have different thoughts and unwisely boost, say, higher education spending? Will Little push back with a veto?
Next, the grocery tax, which Little vowed to repeal in his first State of the State address.
“I propose working together with you to set the stage next year — using our budget surplus — to eliminate the grocery tax once and for all,” the governor pledged.
Is Little a man of his word? Idahoans of all political stripes have tried to repeal this tax for years. It’s a wise policy that would help families and grocery stores in Idaho’s border towns. Plus, it could even reduce the workload for government bureaucrats, who handle tens of thousands of income tax returns for people who only file to snag the grocery tax rebate.
In short, this is a sensible idea, and Little would be wise to pursue it.
Watch closely as Little passes through his make-or-break moment. Soon, we’ll see if Little will position himself as a conservative reformer, or if he’ll shrink to something far less impressive. With each passing day, I become ever more convinced he will be the former.