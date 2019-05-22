Delivering the State of the Union address, President Trump brought most Americans to their feet in resounding applause when he boldly proclaimed that “America was founded on liberty and independence — not government coercion, domination and control. We are born free, and we will stay free. Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.” Seated a few feet away, Sen. Bernie Sanders grimaced. As a self-avowed socialist, his reaction is hardly surprising. More alarming were the reactions of those seated around him.
While the chamber erupted in applause and cheers, much of the Democratic Caucus sat stone-faced and silent.
As the starving masses in Venezuela break from the breadlines to stumble through the darkened streets in a desperate final effort to break free from the socialist policies that have decimated the region’s leading economy in a mere 14 years, American politicians sit in indignant outrage at the suggestion that America not follow that path.
Some may surmise that Democrats’ refusal to join their fellow Americans in rejecting the catastrophic and deadly plague of socialism was born from a stubborn refusal to join our president in anything rather than from a true ideological embrace of the world’s most empirically deadly economic theory. Unfortunately, the ever more open embrace of not only socialist natured policies but even the once taboo label itself leaves little hope that such is the case.
In today’s political climate the capitalist is passé at best, and more often free market principles are cast as a dangerous and vile scourge. We are told that the free market plunders the masses for the benefit of the few. Our children are rightly taught to be givers rather than takers, but contextually lacking from today’s version of this time-honored principle is the fact that the free market is the only system in recorded history to have pulled the masses from poverty.
Conversely, as economist Milton Friedman noted, “If you want to know where the masses are worst off, it’s exactly in the kinds of societies that depart from (free market principles.)” Those who refuse to take note of what has gone before them doom themselves and their children to relearning the painful lessons of their ancestors. Our children must be taught the difference between socialism and capitalism. They must be aware of the real-world effects these two systems have had on the countries that have adopted them.
For this reason, the Bonneville County Republican Party has chosen to make “Socialism v. Capitalism” the topic of their annual Independence Day Essay Scholarship. Started last year, the scholarship opportunity asks Bonneville County juniors and seniors to submit a 500-word essay for a chance to win a 1st place cash scholarship of $500 and a 2nd place scholarship of $250. Submissions should be sent to jbhenager@gmail.com by June 15.
Last year’s opportunity drew an impressive number of moving submissions on the meaning of Independence Day, and we look forward to sharing this year’s winning submissions. We encourage parents and students to visit our Facebook page to learn more.