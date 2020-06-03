As we watch big city Democrats riot, I feel even more blessed to live in the best city, in the most conservative state, in the greatest country on Earth. Those who riot and loot, burning their own stores and houses, feel isolated from local government, cut off from its ability to address their personal problems. They feel hopeless and disconnected from the very government which should protect them. Oddly, mayors who mercilessly enforced virus restriction are now powerless to stop riots.
We have all felt isolated in recent months. That desperation and loneliness is now boiling over in large Democrat run cities throughout the country. One of the great blessings of living in Idaho is our ability to participate in local and state government and make a difference. Voters’ personal contact with elected leaders keeps them grounded and encourages us to stay involved.
If you voted in the recent primary, you were invited to vote for a Precinct Committee Officer (PCO) in your neighborhood. There are 51 precincts in Bonneville County and each party is encouraged to elect a PCO in each precinct. The PCOs, elected by their neighbors, are the true grassroots level of local politics. Republican PCOs form the County Central Committee and meet monthly to conduct business, plan fundraisers, and study the party platform. Candidates for local and state office often attend to meet with PCOs and discuss their campaigns. Every two years the Central Committee elects its County Chairman and other officers.
The Idaho State Republican Platform affirms our belief that Government is the servant of the people, not our master, and “the most effective, responsible, responsive government is government closest to the people.” It has felt like government, both state and local, has become our master in recent weeks, telling us when we can work and when we are allowed leave our homes to attend church and school. Government officials always claims these restrictions are imposed “for your own good,” but they seem to enjoy the power trip way too much. As I watched the riots on TV, I thought how Democrat mayors have closed the parks and beaches where most people recreate, so their constituents have decided to go burn down a Wendy’s instead. I like Wendy’s. Why would anyone burn down a Wendy’s? The frustration level must be horrific.
As Idaho cities grow, political leaders become more disconnected from their constituents. It is easier to take away the rights of people you don’t know. As we work to maintain our freedoms, we must remain vigilant in limiting the powers of local and state government to shut us up and lock us in. The City Council’s refusal to conduct public hearings on nondiscrimination ordinances and refusal to allow public comment on public hearing agenda items are two glaring examples of local government overreach. Get to know your PCO and together we will keep local and state politicians our servants, and not our masters. If we let go of the leash, we will get bitten.