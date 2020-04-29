Recently, a handful of Republican candidates refused to attend the Republican primary debate held in Bonneville County. Kevin Cook, Marco Erickson, Jon Weber, Britt Raybould, Doug Ricks and Dave Radford all declined to participate in the official Republican Party event.
I have met and know most of these candidates. They are good people. I’m glad to see them willing to run for public office, but they’re not actually running for office in May. That election is in November. These potential candidates have all declared themselves to be seeking the endorsement, support and nomination of the Republican Party. It appears that some of them are competing for that party nomination while simultaneously turning their back on the same party whose nomination they seek.
The Republican Party is not the government. We don’t represent the general public, and we don’t write or enforce law. We are a group of people that share support for a set of principles. Our platform is a fantastic list encompassing the principles of truth, liberty and justice that most Idahoans know and love. The Republican Party can be an incredible force for good when we work together to select and support candidates that will advance those principles.
In America, anyone is free to run for office. No candidate is forced to forgo independence or affiliate with a political party. If someone wants to put the name of a particular political organization behind their candidacy, though, they need to first win the support of that organization.
Seeking the public endorsement of an organization that you are privately shunning is deceptive to the voters.
When certain contenders for the Republican primary are willing to attend debates hosted by non-partisan or liberal-leaning organizations, but not the GOP, what exactly are Republican primary voters supposed to think? When primary contestants solicit support from GOP critics but not the Republican Party, the phrase “Republican in name only” starts to ring a little too true.
I honor and respect all those with enough courage to run for office, and contenders for primary nomination need that same courage. Republicans need candidates with enough integrity and strength to work through conflict, answer tough questions and be unafraid to defend true principles. Without demonstrating such, how can citizens trust that their future representative would have the fortitude to stand up to the executive branch, convince fellow legislators of truth or resist aggressive lobbyists?
I’m disappointed and sincerely hoped these six primary candidates would have reconsidered. As an undecided Republican voter, I look forward to hearing from primary contestants. Together with scores of other volunteer party officers, it’s my job to help Republican voters be informed enough to select candidates that will advance our shared principles. As it stands, I’ll struggle to know how to respond when my Republican neighbors wonder which of the primary candidates will really support the party and its principles. The good Republicans of Bonneville County deserved to hear from those that would like to represent their party in the general election.