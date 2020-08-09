Carrie: Aren’t you getting tired of dealing with the pandemic?
Jerry: Unfortunately, it will be with us for some time. It brings to my mind the old Ray Stevens song “Making the Best of a Bad Situation.”
Carrie: You mean the song where the lady’s husband thought he turned into a chicken? The neighbors said he should see a doctor who could make him well.
Jerry: But she replies: “He don’t eat much, just chickenfeed and all that peckin’ in the ground don’t hurt nothing. / Heaven knows we can use the eggs.”
Carrie: She’s “just makin’ the best of a bad situation.” The folk singer Tom Rush performed it at the Colonial Theater back in the 2000s. It stuck in my mind.
Jerry: Fortunately, some of our local businesses and nonprofits are taking that advice.
Carrie: Agreed. The performing arts community has been especially hard hit because they need large gatherings to attend their shows. I’m impressed by how the Arts Council is handling it.
Jerry: What are they doing?
Carrie: They moved their weekly outdoor summer concerts online and encouraged folks to send in photos of themselves watching from their backyards and porches.
Jerry: What about their big Roaring Youth Jam festival. Did they cancel it?
Carrie: Not exactly. They couldn’t have thousands of families gathering on the greenbelt to make art. So, they created a “Grab n’ Go” event where they provided all the supplies needed to make eight different art projects at home. For three days this past week, they handed them out on the Greenbelt Stage — wearing masks, of course.
Jerry: The “grab and go” approach was embraced by many local businesses with their online ordering of food or merchandise followed by curbside pick-up.
Carrie: I heard that Texas Roadhouse was especially innovative. You could do all that, but in addition, you could order your steak cooked or uncooked. The uncooked option was great for folks who didn’t want to eat right away.
Jerry: Who’d have thought six months ago that you’d order an uncooked steak online from a restaurant and have it delivered to your car?
Carrie: Being able to connect online has created a whole new universe of innovative practices. As a trustee for the College of Eastern Idaho, I’ve seen this firsthand.
Jerry: Like what?
Carrie: CEI had originally planned for an experimental entirely online summer semester. Because we had been preparing for this, we were able to respond quickly to the virus threat by moving our classes online this spring.
Jerry: How did that go over?
Carrie: Surprisingly well. Because we are a new community college, our faculty and staff had already experienced a lot of disruption and change. In some respects, this was more of the same for them.
Jerry: How did the students react?
Carrie: According to surveys we conducted, 82.4% of our students “agreed or strongly agreed” that the CEI staff and faculty had “done a good job helping them adapt to the changes brought on by the spread of COVID-19.”
Jerry: Unlike most universities, CEI has the advantage of no residential dorms or sports teams to manage. Instead, we’re riding the wave of new and innovative approaches to higher education and workforce training.
Carrie: Speaking of new and innovative, I miss hanging with my friends, but I do enjoy our virtual cocktail hours on Zoom.
Jerry: On Zoom, you can even overindulge since nobody has to drive. And they only see you from the waist up, so you don’t have to wear pants!
Carrie: Like the song says: “We’re all just makin’ the best of a bad situation. / We’re all in this together you and me.”