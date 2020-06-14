Carrie: I was really impressed with the talk Dr. Ken Krell gave at Idaho Falls City Club’s online forum last week.
Jerry: As president of City Club, I was skeptical about doing programs online. But now we are reaching more people because you can watch them anytime or anywhere. Go to Facebook’s “iflunchin” page, or go onto YouTube and search “Idaho Falls City Club.”
Carrie: What I learned from Dr. Krell is this: The most important thing people can do to help rebuild our economy is to wear masks.
Jerry: Why’s that?
Carrie: According to Dr. Krell, the COVID-19 virus is spread by droplets. Some are small droplets that stay suspended 8-14 feet in the air. Others are larger droplets that fall to the ground as far as 6-10 feet from the carrier.
Jerry: Fortunately, most droplets get trapped in a mask. By wearing a mask, we protect each other and reduce our risk.
Carrie: But aren’t good masks hard to find?
Jerry: According to Dr. Krell, homemade masks can be very effective, especially if they are made with quilters cotton or four layers of 600 thread count pillowcase fabric. Those have a 70%-79% particle absorption rate. That’s the same as a level 1 surgical mask.
Carrie: And the reason masks are so important is because COVID-19 is extremely contagious. It has an RO rate of 2.4.
Jerry: What’s “RO”?
Carrie: It’s a mathematical term describing how contagious an infectious disease is. A 2.4 RO means one person will spread the virus to 2.4 people. That compares to influenza, which has a 1.35 RO. Here’s the problem: it increases exponentially.
Jerry: What do you mean?
Carrie: If you have an RO of 2.4 and you have 100 infected people without masks walking around, one month later that number becomes 31,280 people.
Jerry: Wow.
Carrie: Dr. Krell explained that if 50% of people wore masks that are only 50% effective, we would decrease the RO from 2.4 to 1.35. That’s about the rate of seasonal flu. In that scenario, if you have 100 infected people, one month later you’d have only 584 cases, not 31,280.
Jerry: Clearly that saves lives. But what people need to understand is that wearing masks will help our economy. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the country went into a recession in February.
Carrie: Correct. But we can keep businesses going if we reduce the infection rate.
Jerry: Has anyone done that?
Carrie: Japan is an excellent example. Their death rate is 2% of the U.S. death rate, yet their businesses are open, their subways are running and they have very little testing and contact tracing.
Jerry: What’s their secret?
Carrie: They have a culture of masking. I recall seeing many Japanese wearing masks years ago when I was a college exchange student in Kyoto. For them, it’s a matter of personal responsibility.
Jerry: So, why do so few Idahoans wear masks?
Carrie: I think one reason is that Idaho’s virus caseload is fairly light so far. Some people aren’t taking the threat seriously. Ironically, the light caseload is why wearing masks now can save us from a big outbreak later that could really hurt businesses.
Jerry: Partisan politics may also be a factor. President Trump won’t wear a mask because he says it makes him look “weak.” And his supporters follow his lead.
Carrie: Idaho Gov. Brad Little wears a mask and it doesn’t make him look weak.
Jerry: True. I saw him on TV recently and asked myself, “Who was that masked man?” I realized, of course, it wasn’t the Lone Ranger.
Carrie: I bet, sometimes, he feels like he is?