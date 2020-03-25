An open letter to Gov. Brad Little:
Other states have postponed primary elections due to the COVID-19 issue. A rumor is spreading that you might be considering postponing the May primary election. I sincerely hope this rumor is false. If there is any truth to the rumor, I would strongly encourage that you reconsider.
The May primary election will include all precinct committee positions, who must stand for election before county central committees can be reorganized in late May. That reorganization meeting will also select delegates to the June state Republican Convention, where delegates are selected for the National Republican Convention. Each step must follow the other, and the domino effect of canceling the primary will have long term effects that cannot now be fully understood. If you postpone the May primary, Idaho’s right to send delegates to the national convention will be at risk and may encourage that the convention to be canceled, leading to the cancellation of the national election in November.
Local party leaders are already working with local election officials to distribute absentee ballot requests, which will allow votes to be cast without opening polling stations. Each county party can arrange for this application to be published in the local paper, and PCOs will place the applications on the doors of those within our precincts. Please allow the parties to address these concerns before imposing a statewide order that takes from us the right to vote in the scheduled May primary.
All of our other rights are conditioned upon our God-given right to select our leaders, especially in times of great conflict. These rights were granted to us in times much more conflicting than we are dealing with today. Please do not risk taking from us rights granted by God himself. If the May primary is postponed, who is to say it ever occurs?
In the last two weeks, we have lost our freedom to assemble in groups of more than 10, our freedom of religion in groups of more than 10, our right to jury trials in the coming months with courthouses closed and judges in self-imposed quarantine. We are sliding quickly down a very slippery slope, which ends in martial law. You were elected to uphold our state and federal constitutions and to protect us from those who would take away our constitutional rights. Fight off the temptation to trade our liberty for the appearance of safety.
I, and many more citizens, would gladly risk our health in order to preserve our liberty, as did the many soldiers who have risked and lost their lives to protect those rights. Allow the votes that protect all other rights to be cast with such safety as is possible. Let the voters be heard in the May primary.