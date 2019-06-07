I couldn’t help but laugh when I read Stephanie Mickelsen’s recent op-ed about how Doyle Beck and I “hurt GOP integrity in Idaho.” Mickelsen accused us of being political hacks, stating that every time “solid conservatives . . . are dragged through the muck, our Republican party takes a step backward.” I laughed because Mickelsen in her article then became a political hack, taking a step backward dragging me and Beck through the muck. In fact, the entire thesis for her op-ed oozes misinformation muck and hard-to-miss hypocrisy.
Mickelsen claims GOP party leaders are to bring more people into an expanding tent. She then hypocritically dedicates her article to explaining why there’s no room in the GOP expanding tent for conservatives like Beck and me. Yet, Beck and I promote the principles found in the State GOP Platform and the United States Constitution. We are also big supporters of President Donald J. Trump. But if Mickelsen had it her way, she’d kick us and other like-minded Republicans out of the GOP tent.
Mickelsen wrote that Beck and I “preach a doctrine that appeals to nobody outside their small circle” and that we “divide rather than unify.” During the last three years, Beck and I were the driving forces behind three wildly successful local Republican Lincoln Day events in Bonneville County where over 2,200 people paid to hear from conservative speakers Judge Jeanine Pirro from Fox News, Dinesh D’souza and David Barton. About 40 percent of those who attended were new attendees. Bonneville County’s Republican Lincoln Day event is now the premier GOP event in the state, bringing together the largest gathering of Republicans annually.
These Lincoln Day events raised approximately $60,000 used to help fund Republican candidates in general elections. In fact, Beck requested from the Bonneville County Central Committee during the last general election for us to contribute $2,000 to Brad Little’s campaign. I supported his request. Mickelsen wouldn’t know because she didn’t attend that meeting. So much for Mickelsen’s claim we oppose Brad Little. Truth is, Mickelsen actually opposed Brad Little, instead supporting Tommy Ahlquist in the Republican primary.
I was the one who selected the theme for our most recent Lincoln Day event and asked David Barton to speak on “God and the Constitution.” Maybe such “doctrine” does not appeal to Mickelsen. But the approximately 600 people who paid to attend the event and those 60-plus individuals and businesses who spent over $40,000 sponsoring the event sure saw some appeal.
Mickelsen wouldn’t know anything about it because she didn’t participate in or attend that event either. Mickelsen didn’t participate in any of our three Lincoln Day events. If Mickelsen had been in attendance recently, she would have heard people say, like many did, “I wish my whole family could have heard what I heard tonight.” But attendance is a problem for Mickelsen. She seldom even attends our monthly GOP meetings even though she’s an elected precinct committee officer. I wonder if her constituents would approve if they knew she is often AWOL, yet holds strong contrary opinions on what happens in her absence.
Mickelsen took a swipe at Beck and me, saying we have improper tactics. I’m glad our tactics are at odds with Mickelsen who is currently being sued allegedly for heavy-handed tactics she employed last fall as the chair of the Bonneville County Republican Women’s organization. The suit alleges Mickelsen as chair refused to allow over a dozen Republican Women to vote in a rigged election for new leadership even though these Republican Women were members who had paid their dues, while at the same time Mickelsen allowed local Democratic Party chair, Miranda Marquit, to vote for new leadership in the Bonneville County Republican Women’s organization.
At our local Republican reorganization meeting in 2018, Mickelsen tried to prevent one precinct committee officer from voting just because he showed up late for our meeting. Mickelsen didn’t care about “expanding the tent” that night. Fortunately, the committee blocked her effort to silence the 2,000 constituents he represented.
As you might have sensed after reading Mickelsen’s article, Mickelsen has a burr under her saddle for Beck and me. Perhaps Mickelsen is still a little bitter having lost her Legislative District seat decisively to Beck in 2016. It was a big case of sour grapes for Mickelsen because she refused to turn the meeting over to Beck that night after she lost. This is a tactic neither Beck nor I have ever seen.
Mickelsen feigns concern that with Beck and me at the helm of local Republican politics the “progressive movement gains momentum inch by inch.” I cannot think of one elected partisan position held by a Democrat in Bonneville County. I can think of some before, but not after, Beck and I got involved. Mickelsen’s concern is nothing more than hyperbolic fear mongering.
Mickelsen’s article about Beck and me is a good example of how “the swamp” is short on substance and long on the politics of personal destruction. So, I have a challenge for Mickelsen: Instead of smearing me, how about you identify actual policies that I espouse you feel are just plain wrong. It’s time to put up or shut up. I’m eager to use the Post Register’s editorial page as a forum to debate actual policies. I’ll be waiting for your next article attacking my policies instead of me.
May we please hear from you?