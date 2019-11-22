Those of us who own or run a business realize that we must be smart when it comes to managing our finances. Failure to keep a careful watch on the money coming in and going out can make the difference between remaining in business or going under. Those forces don’t exist for government. When government is short of funds, it’s all too easy to raise a tax or a fee to make up for a “shortfall.” Most often we see people in government do anything but tax and spend without considering alternatives, including a reduction in expenditures.
That’s why I want to add my voice to those who are applauding Idaho’s Republican Gov. Brad Little. Our governor, now in office for just 11 months, announced recently that he has ordered state agencies to reduce this year’s spending by 1 percent and to cut 2 percent out of next year’s budgets. That may not sound like a lot, but it forces conversations that would not otherwise happen within the halls of government. It requires agencies to look and consider what they can do without, both now and into the future. For the last several years, those conservations have not been happening, and the size and cost of state government have ballooned accordingly.
Now, I’ll admit if I had my druthers, the reductions would be bigger. But the fact that Little is even talking about reducing spending is impressive on two fronts. First, I can’t remember the last time something like this has occurred outside of an emergency of some sort. Little is being proactive, telling the people under him that a fiscal day of reckoning may be upon us. The economy won’t stay red hot forever. The good times will come to an end. It’s better to change now before we have to than to act because a crisis has forced us to. Crisis-based decisions usually result in bad decisions, and in the Idaho government, as well as everywhere else, financial problems as a result of poor planning generally lead to tax increases. This is especially true in states like Idaho because we have a balanced budget requirement. That means that Little’s order to curtail spending could help negate the pressure to raise taxes down the road.
Second, you have probably read or heard that the United States has a debt problem. A big debt problem, and one that is only getting worse. Our country’s national debt is $23 trillion. As of today, that’s almost $70,000 per person and $187,000 per taxpayer. The national debt is more than 105 percent of our nation’s gross national product.
Despite this, steps have not been taken nor seem likely to be taken to reduce spending. Everyone has a favorite program they want to be protected. More troubling, a lot of politicians are running around claiming that the government should do more, much more, than it is presently doing. Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are among the loudest voices in the room when it comes to proposing new programs, such as Medicare for all, despite a price tag in the trillions.
Can you imagine how great it would be if Congress were to commit to even a small reduction in federal spending? Wouldn’t that be good, not only for taxpayers but for future generations of Americans, some who haven’t even been born yet and who don’t realize that they’re expected to pay back the debt we have been accruing?
Little is doing something that is hard to do — putting the brakes on out of control spending. Maybe his leadership will rub off on other elected officials who will be willing to do the same.