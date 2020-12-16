In early November, I made the decision to run for speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives. Though I lost that race, I feel like I won.
I discovered courage and strength I didn’t know I had.
I discovered I have many friends in the Legislature, at home and across the state.
I knew it was a steep mountain to climb, but I’m not afraid of a challenge; I’m not easily intimidated.
I knew there were risks of reprisal if I lost.
In the Idaho Senate, the tradition is that those who run for leadership positions and lose are still treated as equal members, retaining the right to lead and select committees by seniority and expertise.
In the Idaho House, it’s different. Those who run and lose are usually removed from committee leadership, and I was. This year, even veteran House members who weren’t running but said they were supporting me were removed from committee leadership positions.
I embrace a leadership style that includes listening to opposing viewpoints. In fact, I value them. I love that President Abraham Lincoln assembled a leadership team of former opponents after winning the presidency. Lincoln’s principled leadership and “team of rivals” saved our nation.
We can all contribute to civility and dignity in politics by remembering that the political system our founders created is, by design, intended to bring together representative voices of the people. Pointing the political finger of scorn can incite hatred and anger.
But I refuse to carry the burden of hate.
As Arthur Brooks, author of “Love Your Enemies” puts it, if we want a better country, the key isn’t to agree more or disagree less, it’s to disagree better — without contempt, with intellectual fervor and, yes, even with love.
Religious leader Dallin H. Oaks taught recently: “We move toward loving our adversaries when we avoid anger and hostility toward those with whom we disagree. It also helps if we are even willing to learn from them.”
“In God we trust” is not only a motto on money, for me it’s a fact. I felt compelled to step forward.
Even if I lost the race or my title as vice-chair of appropriations, I knew I would not relinquish the privilege of representing the citizens of Bonneville County. I am still your elected representative. I will continue to represent you on the committees to which I was assigned. Any influence I have in the Idaho House isn’t because of any title besides representative. I take that title seriously and will continue to work hard and serve as your voice in the Idaho House of Representatives.