The Bonneville County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln Day celebration recently. It was another huge success.
We are grateful for the overwhelming support from the community. We thank the sponsors, caterers, speakers, donors, venue, attendees and most importantly, the local party volunteers who worked so hard to make it all happen.
The GOP in Bonneville County has a reputation for putting on one of the best Republican events in the state of Idaho every year. Guests travel from across the region to join a packed house of local conservatives in a celebration of the principles that Republicans hold dear while listening to keynote speakers such as Judge Jeanine, Dinesh D’Souza, David Barton, Candace Owens, James O’Keefe, and Larry Elder.
Bitter naysayers and liberals in the local press never miss a chance to criticize the official Republican Party or the speakers that we bring in, though. This year, they were especially distraught because, if there’s one thing they hate more than conservatives, it’s conservatives who are brave.
It seems sometimes that fear is the tool of choice for folks who don’t share wholesome traditional conservative Republican values. Fear is the enemy of bravery, the opposite of love, and the main obstacle of freedom.
Liberals, collectivists and power-hungry tyrants want people to be afraid because, really, that’s their power. They don’t want people to defend themselves, to speak up or to challenge the status quo. They don’t even want us to associate with those who do so. They’ve gotten very good at name-calling like “extremist,” “radical,” and “denier” in order to shame and scare conservatives into shutting up and sitting down. It’s much easier to nudge society towards their leftist goals if conservatives are too afraid to do anything but get in line, not stand out, don’t be a hero, trust the experts, wait patiently for the authorities and avoid speaking up.
As Republicans, though, we still believe that bravery is a virtue. We believe that it’s desperately needed in our communities and our society — not just on the streets, the halls of academia or the courtroom, though — bravery is needed from each and every one of us.
The Republican Party is a diverse group. From Second Amendment advocates concerned about their right to self-defense to soccer moms worried about what their kid is being taught in school, each of us must show bravery if freedom is to be maintained. Whether it’s speaking up, talking with a neighbor, coming to a GOP meeting, running for office or just ignoring the critics, each citizen who desires freedom must dig deep once in a while. Both speakers gave powerful calls to do just that.
Society and democracy simply don’t work without bravery. Republicans recognize this and do our best to encourage one another to bravely work for the freedoms we love. Hats off to all the courageous patriots who do so.
Nicholas Contos is the chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Party and the elected Precinct 37 Republican committeeman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.