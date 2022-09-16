I talked with registered Democrats in my precinct this week, and many expressed their disgust with the incivility of today’s political discourse and the divisive behavior of bad faith political actors. From the in-your-face expletives that cruise by on MAGA-labeled trucks to the incendiary statements of Idaho Republican Party leaders, the posture adopted by the extreme right is both offensive and intimidating — and it appears to be by design.

The objectives of such rhetoric are increasingly clear: Undermine trust in our voting processes, reverse years of progress in civil rights and erode confidence in government institutions. In addition to creating chaos for our public schools and libraries, right-wing extremists are imposing on the rest of us a single religious view with respect to abortion rights and reproductive health.

Jan Brown is the state committee woman for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

tic Central Committee.

