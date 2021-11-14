Carrie: What’s your book club reading?
Jerry: “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isobel Wilkerson. She portrays discrimination against Blacks in America as a caste system and compares it to the two best known caste systems in the world: India and Nazi Germany.
Carrie: My book club read that one too. I had no idea the Nazis referred to and adopted some of the Jim Crow practices of the U.S. to justify their persecution of the Jews.
Jerry: Did you know my all male book club celebrated our 10th anniversary this year?
Carrie: I know you’ve got a bunch of old white guys in your club. Are they still alive and breathing?
Jerry: Of course. Our biggest challenge was during the COVID-19 lockdown. Teaching a bunch of 70-85 year olds how to use Zoom was quite an accomplishment.
Carrie: My book club went online also. It wasn’t as much fun, but it kept us going. We’ve been meeting for almost 17 years. What I like about book clubs is you often read titles you’d never choose on your own. It broadens your mind.
Jerry: I totally agree. My club has read a variety of books, ranging from Thomas Picketty’s “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” to Aldo Leopold’s “Sandcreek Almanac” to Bernard Cornwall’s “Waterloo.”
Carrie: Any fiction?
Jerry: Nope. But one of our members is unhappy we haven’t read any poetry.
Carrie: Maybe he should join my club? We’ve read some poetry. I especially liked Billy Collins “Sailing Alone Around the Room.”
Jerry: So, what’s your favorite book club read?
Carrie: “Miracle at Philadelphia: The Story of the Constitutional Convention, May to September 1787” by Catherine Drinker Bowen. She was a National Book Award winner.
Jerry: Why did you like it?
Carrie: Using James Madison’s personal record of the convention and other original sources, she tells the story of how the U.S. Constitution was created. Tensions ran high as they clashed over issues like big states versus small states and slave states versus non-slave states. It was only through compromise that our Founding Fathers were able to create such a magnificent framework for our government.
Jerry: Sounds like a lesson our political leaders could use today?
Carrie: People who say “compromise is weakness” totally misunderstand how our Founding Fathers envisioned government. But enough of that. What’s your favorite club read?
Jerry: “The Great Game: The Struggle for Empire in Central Asia” by Peter Hopkirk.
Carrie: Why?
Jerry: It’s a fascinating story about the 200 year old conflict between Russia and Great Britain over the Afghanistan region. It describes the efforts of the world’s greatest powers to dominate this region and how they failed. No wonder Afghanistan is known as the “graveyard of empires.”
Carrie: Replace Great Britain with the United States and the story repeats itself in the 21st century. Any other favorites come to mind?
Jerry: “Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right” by Arlee Russell Hochschild. It offers insights on why people in America often vote against their own self interest.
Carrie: Our club read that one too. It was an eye opener. I also really liked “Hamilton” by Ron Chernow and “The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth” by Jonathan Rauch. It talks about the rise of disinformation and how it creates mistrust of our government and institutions.
Jerry: Sounds timely.
Carrie: On a lighter note, I enjoyed “All Creatures Great and Small” by James Herriot.
Jerry: As the National Book Award author Lloyd Alexander once said: “Keep reading. It’s one of the most marvelous adventures that anyone can have.”