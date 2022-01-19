It is said that politicians make strange bedfellows. Who is our governor in bed with? Gov. Little is a member of the National Governors Association and Western Governors Association who claim to represent “states on Capitol Hill and before the Administration on key Federal issues.” These organizations describe the responsibilities of the governor as the chief executive officer/manager of the state; responsible for implementing state laws; advance and pursuing new and revised policies and programs; using tools such as executive orders, executive budgets, and legislative proposals and vetoes; using their power to appoint department and agency heads; using their authority to appoint state court judges; and using power to issue executive orders and take emergency actions.
How does the NGA’s description of a governor’s role compare to that of the Idaho State Constitution?
According to Title 67 Chapter 8 of our state Constitution, our governor’s role includes seeing that the laws are faithfully executed and issuing executive orders within the limits imposed by the Constitution and laws of this state.
In addition, the governor may:
1. Supervise the conduct of all executive and ministerial officers.
2. See that all offices are filled and the duties performed.
3. Appointments and supply vacancies provided by law.
4. Official communicator between the government of this state and the government of other states.
5. Direct the attorney general to appear on behalf of the state in lawsuits regarding the title of the state to any property.
6. Require the attorney general or prosecuting attorney of any county to inquire into the affairs of any corporation in this state.
7. Require the attorney general to aid any prosecuting attorney in the discharge of his duties.
8. He may offer rewards for the apprehension of any escaped state convict or a felon.
9. Perform duties respecting fugitives from justice as are prescribed by the penal code.
10. To issue and transmit election proclamations as prescribed by law.
11. He may require any officer to make special reports to him in writing on demand.
12. Other powers and duties as are devolved upon him by any law of this state.
In 2018, not long before the pandemic began, the NGA got in bed with the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, whose focus is on “innovative approaches” to policy and governance. I believe this is a dangerous partnership. Do we really want the WEF writing Idaho policy? I don’t remember voting them into office.
In summary, the NGA believes the governor’s responsibilities are to advance policies, laws and programs (aka grow big government), issue executive orders and vetoes (override the voice of the people and their representatives), and exercise power and authority. Our state Constitution affirms our governor should supervise, see that offices are filled, act as a communicator, direct the attorney general in state affairs and manage criminals. Words matter, and the NGA’s assumption of a governor’s role more than misses the mark.
I have always said, never force a relationship beyond its life. I believe it’s time for Idaho and the NGA to have a breakup.